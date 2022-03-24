Burlington Police identify suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

Police caution tape at the corner of Sellars Mill Road and North Mebane Street after an officer-involved shooting on that block Wednesday, March 23.

Burlington Police on Thursday identified and charged a man hurt in an officer-involved shooting, though many details are still obscure.

Dennis Lee McGee Jr., 32, of Burlington, is still getting hospital treatment for his injuries after an alleged break-in on Sellars Mill Road. He faces felony charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to Burlington Police.

Police held back McGee’s name Wednesday to take time to notify his family, though the department has not explained why the notification was necessary for an adult with non-life-threatening injuries.

McGee was one of two men injured early Wednesday. Officers responded to a call about a break-in on Sellars Mill Road in Burlington at the intersection with North Church Street, noted a news release. Residents said a strange man forced his way into the house and acted erratically.

When officers got to the house, according to police, a man and woman, the residents of the home, came out of the house. A second man followed them and then attacked the first. Officers could see they were struggling over a gun – the release did not describe what type of firearm it was.

When officers’ verbal commands did not work, a Burlington Police officer on the scene fired shots. The release does not say how many shots the officer fired, how many officers were on the scene, how many verbal commands they gave or how long the incident took. Police said Wednesday it was possible McGee or the residents may also have fired shots, but did not elaborate on that in updated news releases.

The other man injured was out of the hospital Wednesday, according to Police. A couple at the house Wednesday afternoon declined to talk to a Times-News reporter.

Several neighbors were up early Wednesday, though few saw or heard anything of the shooting. Next door neighbor Esteban Sanchez said he slept through the shooting on his neighbors' walkway but saw police blocking Sellars Mill Road when he left for work at 6 a.m. They had only just cleared the street by the time he got home at 1 p.m.

Thomas Marquez two doors down was up at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, but the shooting was over by then. The street was open in front of his house at 6 a.m., but his wife had to park around the corner later in the morning as the police perimeter expanded.

