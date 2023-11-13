Burlington police investigate double-homicide

TechCrunch

Snaptrude — a startup aiming to compete against traditional platforms in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) design sector, including Autodesk, Trimble and Nemetschek — with its modern approach and cloud-based offering, has raised $14 million in a Series A round, just 10 months after announcing its seed funding. With Foundamental and Accel leading the Series A round, the six-year-old startup has raised $21.8 million, including the $6.6 million seed round led by the same investors in January. This is unlike legacy tools, such as Autodesk's Revit and AutoCAD, where users do not get dedicated controls and features to collaborate with their colleagues or get interoperability, the startup said.