Burlington police investigating accidental shooting

Burlington police are investigating an allegedly accidental shooting that left a man with a leg injury on Wednesday.

At approximately 2:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of South. 9th and Cedar Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with the injury.

During an interview, the victim claimed the shooting was accidental, according to the Burlington Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

More: 'I'm not going to go down without fight': Burlington's Donation Connection holding yard sale to stay open

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Police investigating shooting that victim says was accidental