Burlington police investigating armed robbery

Mar. 22—BURLINGTON — The Burlington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday evening near the intersection of North Skagit Street and Hillcrest Drive.

According to a news release from the department, two boys reported they were robbed at gunpoint by two suspects dressed in black with black guns.

One of the suspects allegedly pressed a gun into the midsection of one of the boys and dug through the boy's pockets, stealing the boy's cellphone, the release states.

One of the suspect's guns had a red laser attached to it, the release states.

The suspects were last seen running south, toward Highway 20, and were reportedly picked up by a driver in a newer model black Dodge Charger, the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Skagit 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211.

