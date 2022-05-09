Burlington police investigating attempted kidnapping

Police are investigating an attempted kidnapping in Burlington Sunday night.

Police say a caller reported the incident around 8:20 p.m. on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road. The caller said they saw a woman being dragged away on foot by a man, according to police.

Police say the woman was able to get away and was found by arriving officers.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his teens or early 20s, wearing a black hat, black hooded sweatshirt, khaki or brown pants and black and white sneakers. He may have been startled by the 911 caller pulling over their vehicle nearby.

Police are searching the area for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington Police at 781-272-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

