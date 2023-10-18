Burlington police investigating after car crash, shots fired at apartment complex

Burlington police are investigating after a car crashed and shots were fired at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Avalon Burlington apartment complex on Arboretum Way at 8:39 p.m. after a car crashed near building No. 5.

Immediately after, dispatchers received a call about shots fired in the same area.

It does not appear anyone was hurt and police have not announced any arrests, but investigators believe three people were involved in the incident.

Police were called to the same apartment complex back in August for a similar situation.

Investigators responded to the Avalon Burlington apartment complex on Aug. 2 after two suspects in a stolen car opened fire at one of the units.

Police said the suspects fired 21 shots, and the car they were traveling in was stolen out of Everett.

No one was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

