Burlington police investigating shots-fired incidents within 12 hours of each other near same location

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a pair of shots-fired incidents that occurred late Tuesday and mid-morning Wednesday in the 2200 block of Valley Street.

Officers were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find two spent shell casings, but no property damage or injured persons, according to the BPD.

Officers were called to the area again at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday on another report of shots being fired there.

Officers located one spent shell casing, but no property damage or injured persons.

Police do not believe there is any threat to the general public and, other than the location, it is unclear if the shootings are related, according to BPD Lt. Joel Larkins.

Larkins added that no victims or residents concerned that they may have been a target have contacted police as of Wednesday.

Burlington police have investigated a total of 14 shots-fired incidents this year that garnered reports, including five in April and three from March. The March shootings involved gunshot victims.

No arrests have been made in the two recent the shots-fired incidents or any of the incidents reported in April.

The only shooting arrest made by Burlington police this year was that of a 30-year-old Burlington man who allegedly shot a 64-year-old Burlington man in the leg after an argument over money.

Anyone with information about these incidents asked to call local law enforcement or contact Burlington Iowa Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

