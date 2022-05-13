Burlington Police looking for Family Dollar robber

Security camera image of the man who robbed Family Dollar on Rauhut Street Thursday, May 12.

Police are looking for the man who robbed the Family Dollar store at 1519 Rauhut St. at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Before 2:19 p.m. Thursday, May 12, the man entered the store with a pistol, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the clerk and left on foot, according to a Burlington Police news release.

The robber was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, black face mask, red pants and white shoes, according to police. Besides his clothes, though, the robber’s description is vague. Police say he is a thin Black man somewhere between 5 feet eight inches and 6 feet tall in his late teens to mid-20s.

Burlington Police ask anyone with information about this robbery to contact the Burlington Police Department directly at (336) 229-3500 or anonymously through Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips.

