Burlington Police looking for two armed robbers

Isaac Groves, Times-News
Security photos of two men Burlington Police say robbed the Fairway One Stop on Chapel Hill Road, Thursday, Aug. 23.
Two men robbed a convenience store on Chapel Hill Road Thursday morning, according to Burlington Police, and investigators ask for the public’s help finding them.

Police responded to the robbery call at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, according to a department news release at the Fairway One Stop, 704 Chapel Hill Road. Two men with a handgun had demanded money from the clerk and left the store in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both were described as Black men with slender builds. The first was about 6 feet, 3 inches tall wearing a grey Champion shirt and grey sweatpants. The second was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall wearing a black T-shirt, black hat and black shorts

There were no reported injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about this robbery to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or leave an anonymous tip with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com.

