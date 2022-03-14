Burlington Police: Neighbor shoots a person in apparent mental-health crisis

A resident of the 3100 block of Truitt Drive shot a neighbor armed with a blade late Sunday, March 13, after intervening in a domestic-violence incident possibly fueled by a mental-health crisis.

Details from Burlington Police are scant at this early stage, but the incident ending with a male going to a local medical facility with a gunshot wound started late Sunday night when he assaulted family members with a bladed weapon.

A neighbor saw the assault underway and went to help the family, according to a Burlington Police news release. The male then turned his attention to the neighbor leading to what the police described as a second disturbance in the street in which the neighbor shot the male.

Police arrived at 11:58 p.m. after the shooting. Officers and other emergency workers treated the male at the scene and took him for medical treatment. A member of the family had minor injuries bu didn' tneed treatment, according to Burlington Police.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous tips, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or send tips through the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com.

