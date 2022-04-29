Burlington Police now taking reports for routine crimes

Not all police matters need officers rushing out with lights and sirens – many of them are just a matter of paperwork, and Burlington Police can now handle those reports online.

“It’s just a quicker way and more convenient way for residents to get services if they want to,” said Assistant Chief Chris Gaddis.

With the department’s Citizens Online Police Reporting System, people can report crimes from identity theft to a stolen car if it happens inside the city limits, but not on the interstate, when there is no known suspect at www.BPDCRIME.com.

This does not mean people can’t call in or make reports in person, Gaddis said, but depending on how busy police are with emergency and other calls, they might have to wait to speak to officers. This is something people have been asking for, Gaddis said.

Like a lot of police departments, Burlington has been struggling with staffing shortages for years, and answering so many calls is one reason officers give for leaving the department in exit interviews, according to the department. Reducing the number of routine calls will give officers more time to focus on violent crime and community policing.

The department’s online reporting page list 11 categories of crimes including ATM card theft, harassing phone calls, hit-and-run crashes with no injuries, theft, damage to property, shoplifting when no one is in custody, lost property or submitting additional information to a previous report.

Once submitted, the person reporting can save and print out the report for their records. Department staff will review online reports and might contact the alleged victim if needed. The department website reminds readers filing false reports is also a crime.

This is not the department’s first alternative to making non-emergency reports. In the fall, the department announced a new tele-service unit in its records division was taking non-emergency criminal reports that don’t require a sworn, armed officer on the scene. Gaddis called online reporting a third alternative.

