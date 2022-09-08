Burlington Police officer injured in chase, crash, six minors arrested

A Burlington Police officer reported minor injuries after a crash Wednesday at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road that ended a car chase; six juveniles face charges.

More: Alamance Commissioners to consider incentives for California medical sterilization company

Officers responded to a disturbance call at about noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 from the Citgo Gas Station, on 1382 S. Church St. Witnesses said someone showed a gun during an altercation in the parking lot and gave officers a vehicle description and license plate number. The car had been reported stolen in Durham, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Support local journalism as a Times-News subscriber

Police found the vehicle at 12:38 p.m. on South Main Street near Catherine Drive and tried to stop it. The vehicle fled, and officers pursued it. That chase ended when the vehicle hit a Burlington Police K-9 car that happened to be in a turn lane at the intersection of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road.

The officer driving that car was injured but did not need hospitalization, according to the release.

Both cars were totaled, and six juveniles ran from the crash. Officers caught five of them, and the uninjured K-9 found the sixth behind a business on Heather Road.

The suspects could face felony charges of fleeing to elude arrest and hit and run as well as possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting a public officer, according to the release.

The Burlington Police Department still has a “no-chase” policy, but this chase was authorized because of the initial report of potential violence, according to department Public Information Officer Emily-Lynn Adkins.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Burlington Police chase ends in crash, minor injuries and minors arrested