Burlington police, U.S. Marshals make arrest after a week-long shooting investigation

Police arrested 19-year-old Tyrin Smith on Monday as a suspect in a drug-related shooting at a downtown apartment April 29 according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Smith pled not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder and burglary into an occupied dwelling at his arraignment Tuesday morning. When the Free Press reached out to Smith's lawyer Joshua O'Hara for comment, O’Hara replied he had no comment.

Burlington police reports that Smith went to an apartment at 165 Main St., above Manhattan Pizza and Pub, wearing a mask, ski goggles and gloves, broke into the apartment through a wall and proceeded to shoot Aquill Nickson, a man in his 40s, in the chest and fled. Nickson then made his way down to the sidewalk where he was found and transported to the hospital.

Nickson was not Smith's intended target, however. According to the police investigation, Smith and his brother, Fortune Smith, 22, had "exchanged adversarial and threatening electronic messages" with another man who was staying at 165 Main St. Around noon on April 29, the brothers tried to get into the apartment building by going through the front door but could not gain access. They then climbed fire escapes and broke through a window into the hallway where the apartment was. They broke through the wall between the hallway and the apartment after failing to get the door open and Nickson was shot as others jumped out a third-story window to get away.

Police identified the Smiths by reviewing video footage captured by various surveillance cameras downtown. The Smiths eventually removed their mask while returning to Tyrin Smith's apartment.

Burlington Police arrested Tyrin Smith on Monday in Burlington with assistance from the United States Marshals Service. Police said they found significant amounts of drugs with Smith and, with a search warrant, found more at a residence he had just exited. Police also took a 17-year-old girl into custody, whom they will investigate as a possible accessory after the shooting. Tyrin and Fortune Smith do not have Vermont criminal histories but have been suspects in burglary/robberies.

U.S. Marshals became involved in the search for the brothers when investigators found they had fled to New Jersey. Police have not announced an arrest of Fortune Smith.

Police also arrested Nickson for felony drug possession. The investigation states he discarded a back of crack cocaine into a mailbox while exiting his apartment which he did not deny in an interview with police.

This story may be update.

