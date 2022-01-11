Burlington Police Welcomes 2 New Officers

BURLINGTON, MA — The Burlington Police Department has appointed two new officers.

Officers Brendan Hofferty and Devin Neal were appointed at Monday night's virtual Select Board meeting.

"I'd like to congratulate Officer Hofferty and Officer Neal and welcome them to the Burlington Police Department," Chief Thomas Browne said. "They each bring their own unique backgrounds, experiences and skills, which will serve them well as they work on behalf of the entire community."

The following biographies were provided by the Burlington Police Department:

Officer Brendan Hofferty

Officer Hofferty has worked as a Civilian Dispatcher with the Millis Police Department. He is a 2020 graduate of Merrimack College in North Andover, majoring in Criminal Justice. While attending a Washington Semester Program at American University in Washington, D.C., Officer Hofferty interned with the Metropolitan Police Department Office of General Counsel. There he worked alongside Department staff and assisted in civil and criminal cases.

He is an active volunteer, recently serving as a tutor at the Boys & Girls Club in Lawrence, and raising money for causes including assisting disabled veterans, refugees, and those affected by COVID-19.

Officer Devin Neal

Officer Neal is a 2021 graduate of Merrimack College in North Andover, majoring in Criminology and Criminal Justice. He is currently seeking his Master’s degree from Merrimack College, also in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Officer Neal also maintains an interest in fire services. He has completed several fire service training programs, and interned with the Fire and Explosion Investigation Section of the Massachusetts State Police in Stow. He assisted the Massachusetts State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board in the aftermath of the Columbia Gas explosion in 2018.

Officer Neal has volunteered with several charitable groups in the Merrimack Valley

This article originally appeared on the Burlington Patch