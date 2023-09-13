Burlington sex offender arrested, charged after parents report suspicious person at park to police
Burlington sex offender arrested, charged after parents report suspicious person at park to police
Burlington sex offender arrested, charged after parents report suspicious person at park to police
You chewed Flintstones vitamins as a kid. Does your kid need a daily multivitamin?
Darvish last pitched on Aug. 25.
Rose Wang, who works on strategy and operations for Bluesky, shared a screenshot of the moment on X, formerly Twitter. While we previously reported that Bluesky passed one million installs in July, it hadn't actually hit the one million user mark until now. Bluesky's fresh milestone means that one million people were able to actually create an account, not just grab the app.
The New York Mets are reportedly hiring Milwaukee Brewers executive David Stearns as president of baseball operations.
The American Honda Collection Hall will be open to the public on a select Saturdays throughout the year.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
Julio Urías was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after he was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
North Carolina has not been shy in voicing its displeasure with the NCAA's decision to deny Devontez Walker a waiver to play this season.
“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family," his agent said.
So long, Smurfs. Adios, Alvin and the Chipmunks. Hello, "Saved by the Bell."
It's the best way to make sure your phone, computer and other tech accessories are always charged.
A small number of Apple's iPhone 15 models could be manufactured in India for the first time.
The Information reports that even though the components for Apple's chips will be manufactured in the US, they'll still have to be sent back to TSMC's home country for assembly.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
If you need to cash a check but don't have an ID or a bank account, your options may be limited. Here's what you need to know.
"Anything you can do to save our child, we're in, we'll do it," one mom said.
Lillard is reportedly still not interested in suitors outside of Miami.
Jones' new deal is reportedly worth up to $25 million.
MGM Resorts shut down certain systems, impacting gambling at its casinos, on Monday.