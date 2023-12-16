Burlington soldier, brother share heartwarming surprise reunion

BURLINGTON, N.J. - A very special homecoming happened for a South Jersey soldier who had been away from his younger brother for about 10 weeks.

Private Second-Class Deandre Simmons had been stationed in Texas after finishing his training in the Army.

His younger brother, Darius, is a kindergartner at B. Bernice Young School in Burlington.

Darius was really missing Deandre so Deandre and the school arranged a special homecoming Friday afternoon.

"Today has been pretty weird. You know, coming back home," Deandre said. "Today is my birthday, so, you know, just doing everything to have a good birthday, going out, getting a haircut. You know, probably go out to eat later on. And, I wanted to come see him."