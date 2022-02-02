Burlington Township man faces homicide charge over drug death

MOUNT HOLLY - A Burlington Township man is accused of causing the death of a Florence resident who overdosed on counterfeit prescription drugs that contained fentanyl.

Marques A. Palmer, 26, allegedly sold the deadly pills to Johnathon Mariano, 29, who was found dead in a home on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue in the Roebling section in April 2021, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

A search of Palmer's home resulted in the seizure of $10,500 and more than 1,000 pills alleged to contain fentanyl, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

"It is common for counterfeit (pills) to contain fentanyl, which can be 50 times stronger than heroin, meaning those who take them are unaware of the potentially lethal consequences," the statement said.

The fake pills "are usually indistinguishable from the medicine we purchase from a pharmacy with a doctor’s prescription,” said Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

"This is what makes them so dangerous, as it is impossible to tell whether a pill contains the medication that is sought, or instead, a lethal dose of fentanyl," he noted.

Palmer faces a homicide charge of strict liability for drug-induced death. He's also accused of drug offenses.

The charges are only allegations. Palmer has not been convicted in the case.

A resident of the first block of Rose Lane, Palmer is being held in Burlington County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

