Burlington woman arrested in connection with non-fatal shooting in August

A Burlington woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting in August that injured a man.

Jacquise Rush, 29, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with reckless use of a firearm-serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury (all class C felonies), and first-degree harassment (an aggravated misdemeanor).

On Aug. 15, police were called to the 800 block of South 9th Street in Burlington for a report of shots fired and one male victim with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, who told police he was shot by Rush, who was also the man's cousin, according to a criminal complaint.

Police also spoke with the owner of the residence where the shooting occurred, who told police they saw the man and Rush arguing in the doorway, which turned into a physical altercation, according to the complaint.

More: Burlington police investigating shooting that injured one man

The owner told police Rush had a golf club and was swinging it at the victim before he was able to take the club from Rush, and that Rush then pulled out a firearm, shot the victim in the leg, and then fled the scene in her car, the complaint states.

The victim later told police that Rush made a Facebook post on Aug. 14 stating she was going to shoot the victim and showed officers the post on his phone, before the post was taken down later in the afternoon, according to the complaint.

The victim has filed a temporary no-contact order against Rush.

Rush is being held at Des Moines County Jail on $35,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Friday at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

More: Data show downward trend in Burlington gun violence, but police chief warns vigilance is needed

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington woman charged with shooting and injuring man in August