Burlington woman facing charges after crashing car into house during police chase

A Burlington woman is facing several charges after authorities say she led police on a high speed pursuit that ended when she crashed her car into a home early Sunday morning.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with eluding, interference with official acts, speeding in a 55 mph or under zone, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way, striking an unattended vehicle, failure to provide proof of car insurance, and failure to maintain control.

At approximately 2:36 a.m., a Burlington police patrolman spotted Cruz heading northbound on Roosevelt Avenue at a high rate of speed before taking the eastbound U.S. 34 exit, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer followed the woman, who was reportedly continuing to drive at a high rate of speed, as she took the Curran Street exit, ignored at least some stop sign and two stop lights, and kept driving for several blocks before the officer turned on his emergency lights and stopped the driver near Agency and Mercer, the complaint states.

The driver was described as acting "erratic" and claimed to be trying to get to a friend who was injured, according to the complaint.

After admitting she did not have car insurance, the officer asked driver to step out of the car, but she refused to do so, started her car, and attempted to put the car into gear, the complaint states.

The officer attempted to stop Cruz from starting the car, but Cruz was able to drive away, heading eastbound on Agency Street, the complaint states. The officer chased Cruz for several blocks with speeds as high as 70 mph before terminating the pursuit near Central and Court streets, according to the complaint.

A few minutes later, police dispatch advised Cruz had crashed into a house near Central and Bartlett.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied after striking a parked vehicle and house on the 1000 block of Bartlett Street.

Cruz was later located in the woods behind the home that was struck and placed under arrest. She was later released from custody Sunday morning.

A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Burlington woman arrested after leading police on high speed pursuit