Burly Bear 'Evicted' From Underneath South Lake Tahoe Preschool

An uninvited bear was kicked out of a crawlspace underneath a preschool in South Lake Tahoe, California, video recorded on November 19 shows.

Toogee Sielsh, a local nature enthusiast who recorded this video while armed with a paintball gun, told Storyful: “it would be a bit problematic to have a bear in attendance under the building, so they asked me to surveil and evict if needed.”

Sielsch posted this slow-motion video to his Instagram account, where he’s shared various encounters with wildlife in the area, and wrote, “I’ve done this hundreds of times, but every time is different and each one is another learning experience.” Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful

