Burmese python and bobcat face off as snake tries to protect nest: '1st recorded instance'

Cortney Moore
·3 min read

An interaction between a Burmese python and bobcat in South Florida has contributed to scientific research as behavioral ecologists publish findings on the first known instance of predation and antagonism directed towards the invasive snake species’ young.

Researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) set up a hidden still-photograph movement camera at Big Cypress National Preserve from June 1, 2021, to September 9, 2021.

The wildlife surveillance camera was positioned to capture shots of a nest site that belonged to an adult female Burmese python.

FLORIDA MOM AND PYTHON HUNTER SAVE THEIR CAR FROM SERPENT AHEAD OF THANKSGIVING

Burmese pythons have been an invasive species in the preserve and the Greater Everglades Ecosystem in Florida for decades and have caused ecological damage due to the snake not having natural predators.

Researchers were surprised to find that a male bobcat frequented the python’s unattended nest on multiple occasions during its three-month review and preyed on the snake’s eggs.

In the journal of Ecology and Evolution, researchers reported that the bobcat consumed, trampled, cached and uncovered eggs from the unguarded nest over the course of two days (June 1 and June 2, 2021).

SNAKE CATCHER REMOVED A GIANT PYTHON AFTER A COUPLE REPORTED THEIR CLOGGED DRAIN: 'NOT WHAT I WAS EXPECTING'

By the evening of June 2, 2021, the bobcat returned to the nest while the python was near but did not approach or interact with the large serpent, which measured around 13.9 feet at the time.

The next day, the two predators reportedly faced each other without interacting directly. It didn’t take much longer for the python to respond to the bobcat’s unwelcome visitation.

"On the morning of 04 June, the bobcat again returns to the nest site, triggering the camera to reveal that the python had apparently struck at the bobcat," the USGS researchers wrote in their study. "The strike was determined from the first photos in that sequence, which captures the python's head at striking distance from the rest of her coils near the bobcat's feet."

FLORIDA HUNTERS CAPTURE RECORD BREAKING 18-FOOT BURMESE PYTHON

The study’s fight summary states that subsequent photos show gets back on her coil facing the bobcat while the wild feline swipes back from the left side and moves to the right.

"The python visually tracks the bobcat" and "the bobcat advances and again swipes at the python [from the right] but no physical contact is apparent."

Final photos the USGS captured show "the bobcat flanking the Burmese python."

Researchers arrived at the scene two hours after the still-movement camera captured the python and bobcat’s fight.

Forty-two eggs in the nest were found to be "inviable or destroyed" while 22 were found to be "damaged but potentially viable," and were transferred to incubators.

The eggs did not survive and "showed obvious signs of decay (up to 26 days later)."

Further interactions between the python and bobcat weren’t documented on-camera, but the bobcat did return to the nest on three separate occasions to scavenge destroyed eggs from June 17, 2021, to Aug. 30, 2021.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Researchers estimate the bobcat weighed about 19.8 pounds and would likely not have survived if the female "python had been interested in feeding."

Prior instances of predation or antagonistic behavior directed at adult pythons occurred with snakes that were smaller than 14 feet.

Burmese pythons rarely leave their nests during brooding (laying eggs), which takes approximately three to 13 days for successful hatching, researchers wrote in the journal.

During this period, brooding pythons will try to remain near their nests and avoid eating to protect their unborn young from predators.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Because pythons may only briefly leave their nests during brooding, opportunities for successful nest predation are limited and likely rare," the USGS researchers wrote. "Herein we describe, to our knowledge, the first recorded instance of a Burmese python actively defending a nest and the first record of a bobcat depredating a python nest."

Recommended Stories

  • Biologists capture 'antagonistic' interaction between bobcat and python in Florida

    Florida biologists documented a never-before-seen interaction between a native bobcat and a Burmese python, as the bobcat moved in on the snake’s nest

  • Law firm makes donation to Bobcat Store

    The Bobcat Store provides food, clothing and other items to students in need and thanks to community support the shelves are stocked.

  • Tracking invasive pythons through the Everglades

    Tracking invasive pythons through the Everglades

  • Extremely Friendly Cat Keeps Visiting Neighbors. Watch How a Note on His Collar Helps Solve the Mystery of His Identity

    The story unfolds in three videos, which have been viewed on TikTok more than 5 million times.

  • Ralph Terry, the former KC/Yankees pitcher who gave up famous MLB homer, dies at age 86

    Ralph Terry, who died Wednesday in Kansas, referred to himself as the “poor man’s Bo Jackson.”

  • TikTok's Main China Rival Loses Global Business Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology’s international business leader Tony Qiu has departed the company, according to people familiar with the matter, expanding a management reshuffle at TikTok’s biggest Chinese rival.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceU.S. Is Sending Dive-

  • Trump pick in Georgia governor race not drawing donor flock

    During his two Senate campaigns, Republican David Perdue had little trouble raking in millions in campaign cash. Perdue's top 30 individual contributors pumped in nearly $450,000 to his Senate campaigns in 2014 and 2020, according to campaign finance disclosures. Kemp, meanwhile, has raised $81,450 from these previous Perdue backers.

  • Exclusive-Russian invasion spurs European demand for U.S. drones, missiles

    European governments have approached the U.S. government and defense contractors with a shopping list of arms including drones, missiles and missile defenses as the Russian invasion of Ukraine drives renewed demand for U.S. weaponry. Germany, which is nearing a deal for 35 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 jet fighters, has inquired about systems to defend against ballistic missiles, sources familiar with the situation said. Meanwhile, Poland urgently wants to purchase sophisticated Reaper drone systems from the United States, a Polish government official said this week.

  • CNN anchor breaks down talking to Ukrainian father whose family was killed

    CNN anchor Erin Burnett broke down in tears during a Wednesday interview with a father whose family was killed last week in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.Serhiy Perebyinis joined Burnett on-air to discuss the death of his family, which he learned about through social media. A photo of Perebyinis' wife, son and daughter sprawled on the street after being struck by a mortar has become a defining image after being published in the New York...

  • Powerful quake rattles Japan

    Images show gaming machines shaking and a train swaying in Japan as a powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolts the east of the country, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the northeast coast.

  • Group of Trails End Mobile Home Park residents hopes to purchase park

    After two tragic fires tore through Trails End Mobile Home Park in Fresno, the community could soon see new owners step in. But a group of residents is hoping they might be able to buy the property themselves.

  • 'Over 2,000 markets of opportunity' en route for Spirit, Frontier following merger, CEO says

    Denver-based Frontier agreed to acquire Spirit in a deal that values the Miramar-based company at nearly $3 billion. They would create the fifth-largest airline in the U.S., resulting in "$500 million in synergies."

  • Hail pounds the Northwest as stormy pattern continues

    The northwestern US experienced yet another day of unsettled weather on March 15, marked by heavy rain and hail in many places.

  • Letters to the editor for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Appeals court halts ruling blocking Biden admin climate risk measure

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday lifted a ban that blocked a Biden administration policy of calculating climate change costs in government decisions.Why it matters: The court's stay in a lawsuit brought by several Republican-led states means that, for now, federal officials can factor in the economic cost of climate change in projects and rulemakings — which could help the Biden administration reach its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030, compared with 2005 levels.

  • There are 6 venomous snakes in North Carolina. Know what they look like.

    As the weather warms up, snakes start moving around and we are more likely to cross paths. Arm yourself with knowledge to make encounters less scary.

  • The Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale

    Their biannual sale is filled with deals on best-sellers

  • Freed from Iran, Zaghari-Ratcliffe returns to UK

    STORY: British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is back in Britain.She was released by Iran on Wednesday (March 16), along with fellow British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri, after years spent in detention.This video released earlier on Wednesday by Iranian news agency WANA was said to show Zaghari-Ratcliffe boarding a plane.The video did not show her face. Reuters could not independently verify it.A third dual-national Morad Tahbaz was released from prison in Iran on furlough, the UK government said.The releases came after talks between Tehran and London about a long-standing $520million debt that Iran's clerical rulers said Britain owed the country.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain had been looking at ways to pay the debt, which related to the sale of battle tanks to the former Shah.“This has been an appalling ordeal for&nbsp;Nazanin, Anousheh, Morad, and their families who have suffered greatly and I’m sure everybody across the UK is delighted that they have been released and will be celebrating that fact.”Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in Tehran in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s clerical establishment.She’d previously worked as a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation - or TRF - a charity that is independent of Thomson Reuters and Reuters.The TRF said she was in Iran in a personal capacity, and not for work. It and her family denied the legal charges.Iran's judiciary said Ashouri spied for Israel. &nbsp;A source close to his family told Reuters that he had also left the country.Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, spent years campaigning for her release. “Well I suppose we can stop being a moment in history and start being a normal family again.”

  • WRTV News at 7 | March 17, 2022

    WRTV News at 7 | March 17, 2022

  • College professor suing students after finding exams online

    An Orange County professor is suing his students for copyright infringement after finding portions of his exams on a website used for sharing study materials.