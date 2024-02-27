Burn ban begins in Union County

Feb. 27—Union County is part of a growing number of Iowa counties that have implemented a burn ban. Creston Fire Department Chief Todd Jackson said the Union County bun ban began Monday.

A burning ban was put in place for neighboring Adair County Saturday, Feb. 24. The bans prohibits open burning in Union County including all cities within the county. Jackson said several other western Iowa counties have already implemented a burn ban.

Dry conditions throughout the state have caused an increase in fire responses. As dry conditions and winds persist, dead and drying vegetation is the perfect fuel to spread fires rapidly. Jackson said his department has responded to five such fires in February.

"It's dry for February and that is an unusual number of fires we have for February," he Jackson said. Creston was called for one fire on Sunday.

Jackson said the conditions will determine how long the burn ban will be implemented. Although snow is possible for Wednesday night, the winter has been dry overall. Warm weather in recent weeks melted the heavy snow from early January and dry conditions, with minimal precipitation, continued. Emergency management will contact fire chiefs over the next few weeks to review conditions and decide if the ban can be lifted.

During these conditions, citizens are reminded to not throw cigarettes from moving vehicles and discontinue burning of yard waste, piled tree debris or other items.

Small recreational campfires are permitted if conducted in a fireplace of brick, metal or heavy one-inch wire mesh. Any campfire not in an outdoor fireplace or left unattended is prohibited. Fire departments will be able to proceed with their scheduled controlled burns of CRP land. Citizens can also obtain a burn permit from their local fire chief, if the chief approves such a request and signs the permit.

Violation of a burn ban can subject a person to citation or arrest for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban.