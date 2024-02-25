Burn ban issued for Washington Parish

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the Washington Parish government have announced that a burn ban has been issued for the entire parish on Sunday, Feb. 25.

According to the Washington Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Parish President Ryan Seal issued the burn ban due to dry conditions in the area.

New Orleans business vows to feed families following cancellation of summer EBT program

They said the ban will remain in effect for 14 days but could be extended.

According to Seal’s executive order, outdoor burning is prohibited until the ban is lifted.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.