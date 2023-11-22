Burn bans lifted in North Carolina counties after heavy rain

With Tuesday’s storms bringing several inches of rain across North Carolina, the state’s forest service announced Wednesday that burn bans will be lifted.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, the North Carolina Forest Service will lift the ban on open burning in 30 counties.

The burn ban was issued earlier this month because of hazardous conditions for forest fires. Before Tuesday’s rain, the state went about a month without any significant rainfall.

In recent weeks, several forest fires have broken out in western North Carolina, including the 750-acre Sauratown Mountain Fire in Stokes County and the Poplar Drive Fire in Henderson County.

But despite the welcome wetness, North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says it’s important to not let your guard up.

“While recent rainfall has decreased fire danger and provided some relief from persistent dry conditions, I can’t stress enough how important it is for the public to be careful, ready and responsible when burning outdoors,” Troxler said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the forest service, most wildfires in the state are caused by humans.

You can obtain a burn permit by clicking this link.

