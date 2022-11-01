‘Burn in hell’: Parkland families deliver final words to shooter before life in prison

Entitled. Murderer. Nothing. Monster. Waste of oxygen. Evil.

Families of the victims and survivors of the Parkland school shooting in 2018 had plenty to say to convicted killer Nikolas Cruz Tuesday morning ahead of his formal sentencing to life in prison, a verdict that visibly pained the loved ones of the dead and injured.

Read More: ‘He’s constantly going to live in fear.’ Spared execution, Cruz faces hellish life in prison

“If killing 17 innocent people and injuring 17 more does not warrant the death penalty, what does?” asked Theresa Robinovitz, grandmother of Alyssa Alhadeff.

With tears in her eyes, Robinovitz looked directly at Cruz for her final message.

“I hope you burn in hell.”

In a series of emotional and occasionally fiery statements, survivors and families of victims of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooting faced the court and levied their final judgments on the shooter. The judge is expected to formally sentence Cruz to life in prison on Wednesday.

‘Jurors let us down.’ Parkland school shooter to get life in prison, death penalty rejected

Some of them talked about this final court appearance as closure, if not emotionally then physically, as a conclusion to a long and painful trial.

“For me, you will cease to exist. You will go to jail and become a number,” said Debbi Hixon, who lost her husband Christopher Hixon in the massacre. “I hope your name and story will be erased from existence.”

Many of the speakers spent their time criticizing the jury verdict of life in prison, instead of the death penalty, which hinged on the defense’s argument that Cruz faced difficulties throughout his life, including an alcoholic birth mother.

“Since your prefrontal cortex is not fully developed, I will keep this simple for you and your IQ of 83,” said Natalie Hixon, Christopher Hixon’s sister. “You are not a victim of anything.”

Some of that fury overflowed to the attorneys seated beside Cruz. Patricia Oliver, who lost her son Joaquin, pointed to each lawyer in turn as she spoke.

Story continues

“Karma,” she warned. “This is what you will all face for the rest of your miserable life because you are all a team.”

But beyond the blame and pointed fingers, the speakers all touched on the same theme: pain. They talked about that morning in exact detail: the time on the clock, errands to pick up valentines that morning before school, the feeling of seeing a gun pointed at you, of a bullet rending flesh, the precise wording on an email bearing the news their loved one didn’t make it.

“I am broken and altered and I will never look at the world the same way again,” said Stacey Lippel, a Marjorie Stoneman Douglas teacher who Cruz shot. “I see you in my nightmares. Because of you, I will never feel safe again.”