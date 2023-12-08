Burn suspension lifted in Yuba, Nevada counties

Dec. 7—Burn suspensions in Yuba, Nevada, Sierra and Placer counties will be lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire officials said.

Brian Estes, chief of the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, is formally canceling the suspension, allowing residents to resume burnings on permitted days. Non-residential air quality burn permits may be required.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and winter weather have helped to diminish the threat of wildfires, officials said. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines, and maintain control of burns. According to officials, individuals can be found civilly or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control or burn on a neighboring property.

Officials encourage residents to contact their local air district for burn permits and permissible burn days. Yuba County residents can contact the Feather River Air Quality Management District by calling 530-741-6299 or 530-701-7462 for agricultural burns, or visiting www.fraqmd.org/burn-day-status.

Nevada County residents can contact the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District by calling 530-274-7928 or visiting www.myairdistrict.com.