After burn victim dies, Khane Jones could face murder charge

Mar. 22—WATERTOWN — Khane O. Jones, the 27-year old man accused of lighting his longtime friend Joshua R. Jones on fire, may face a murder charge.

This comes after Joshua died of his injuries on Sunday at a Syracuse hospital. Joshua had been in the hospital since Feb. 28, when Watertown city police said Khane doused Joshua in gasoline, lit him on fire and left the Winslow Street house the two were staying in with Joshua's family.

Joshua suffered burns to 80% of his body, and remained in treatment at Upstate Medical University after the fire. His mother and uncle, Tina M. and John M. Guildoo, were injured in the fire as well but are recovering.

Khane, who is of no relation to Joshua, was charged with first-degree arson and first-degree assault, both felonies. In light of Joshua's death, Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills said she expects Khane will face murder charges.

"We do anticipate asking the grand jury to consider increased charges in light of the victim's death," she said via email Monday.

Khane has not been formally charged by city police with murder, and on Monday, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said city police will have to discuss further charges with Mrs. Mills before changing anything.

"We will speak with Mrs. Mills," he said. "We'll discuss whether or not we would do additional charges at that time."

After he was arrested Feb. 28, Khane was arraigned and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building without bail, where he remains in custody. Mrs. Mills said the investigation into the fire incident is still ongoing and must be concluded before a grand jury will be called.