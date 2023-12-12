Burncoat High School will reopen Wednesday after heat problem fixed

WORCESTER — The heat is back on, and so are classes at Burncoat High School on Wednesday, district spokesperson Dan O'Brien confirmed on Tuesday.

While students and staff got the day off on Tuesday due to a lack of adequate heating in the building, which resulted from some heat pumps failing, contractors got to work resolving the matter.

It's not the first time school hours have been impacted by temperature issues. In September, the district dismissed students from school early for two days because of high heat.

And concerns about the condition of school buildings, particularly Burncoat High School, has been a focus of district administrators and School Committee members — many of whom mentioned as a campaign priority this fall.

Those concerns may finally begin to be addressed by the Massachusetts School Building Authority Board of Directors, who are meeting Wednesday to vote on whether to accept projects around the state into the process to be considered for project funding.

A new Burncoat High School is on the list of projects up for consideration.

The board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Remote access is available, but viewers must register ahead of time by contacting Maria.Puopolo@MassSchoolBuildings.org.

