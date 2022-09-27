The woman whose burned body was found late Saturday night near Sharp's Ridge in North Knoxville has been identified as Brandy Geisler, 34, of Knoxville.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Knoxville police officers responded to the wood line on the 100 block of Watauga Avenue in North Knoxville to meet with Knoxville Fire Department crews, who had responded for what was originally reported as a tire fire. After the fire was put out, Geisler's body was found, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

Violent Crime Unit investigators, arson investigators, crime lab personnel and the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene to investigate, the release stated. The body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

Geisler's death is being investigated as suspicious, the release stated. Investigators have not determined how she died.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Burned body identified as 34-year-old Knoxville woman