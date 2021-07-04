Burned churches stir deep Indigenous ambivalence over faith of forefathers

Leyland Cecco
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

For more than a century, the clapboard church set amid rolling hills in western Canada has been a spiritual home to the Upper Similkameen Indian Band.

To build St Anne’s, residents of Chuchuwayha Indian Reserve #2 travelled 40 miles to the closest town, hauling lumber back to their community by horse and wagon.

To reach its pews, generations of congregants would travel miles by foot, past ponderosa pine and sagebrush.

But early last Saturday, thick smoke filled the air and flames ripped through the ageing wooden structure near Hedley in British Columbia. By the time local fire crews arrived, the church had been reduced to a pile of ash.

Fire destroys a Catholic church in Morinville, Alberta.
Fire destroys a Catholic church in Morinville, Alberta, this week. Photograph: Diane Burrel/Reuters

The community’s fire chief said nothing could be done to save the wooden building. Police say the fire that destroyed the church was suspicious and probably deliberately set. It was the fourth Catholic church on First Nations territory destroyed by fire in less than a month.

“The church meant so much to all of us, especially our ancestors,” Carrie Allison, an elder who helped maintain the church, said in a statement. “When your hurt turns to rage it is not healthy for you or your community.”

As Canada grapples with the discovery of more than 1,000 unmarked graves of Indigenous children at the sites of former residential schools, many have directed their grief and anger at the Catholic church, which ran more than half of the schools across the country.

Disease and hunger were rife at the schools, and survivors have described physical and sexual abuse, often at the hands of priests and Catholic laypeople.

In recent weeks, nearly two dozen churches have been burned or vandalized across the country – eight of which occurred in First Nations territories.

Justin Trudeau joined Indigenous leaders and provincial officials in condemning what are widely suspected to be acts of arson.

“I can’t help but think that burning down churches is actually depriving people who are in need of grieving and healing and mourning from places where they can grieve and reflect and look for support,” the prime minister said on Friday.

Related: Canada must reveal ‘undiscovered truths’ of residential schools to heal

But for many Indigenous people, churches summon contradictory and conflicting emotions: they are the spaces built by their ancestors where generations were baptised and buried, but they also represent the destruction of Indigenous culture and more than a century of fear and physical abuse.

From the 19th century until the 1990s, more than 150,000 Indigenous children were obliged to attend state-funded schools in a campaign to forcibly assimilate them into Canadian society. More than half were run by the Catholic church; thousands of children died of disease, neglect and other causes.

“Those innocent souls were scarified for colonialism,” said Amelia McComber, an Indigenous practitioner and theologian. “And that sacrifice has become the focal point of the hurt and the trauma that has gone on for generations in our communities.”

Entering the schools, children were forbidden to speak their mother tongue, and forced to convert to Christianity. Generations later, many of Indigenous people in Canada still identify as Christian.

“We are a spiritual people and that spirituality was transferred to Christ, because that was the only way our people could pray [in the residential schools]. That was the only way that they could worship,” said McComber.

A man man sits and prays at the field where the remains of over 750 children were buried on the site of the former Marieval Indian residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan, last month.
A man man sits and prays at the field where the remains of over 750 children were buried on the site of the former Marieval Indian residential school in Cowessess First Nation, Saskatchewan, last month. Photograph: Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty Images

Some have suggested that First Nations communities should consider cutting all ties with a religion they say was imposed on them.

“It is a legitimate debate for First Nations to talk about removing Catholic churches from our territories, and establishing our own faith as the official religion,” tweeted the writer Robert Jago. “Canada and [First Nations] – these aren’t 100% separate societies – but religion is one of the places they are, or should be.”

But as more churches are burned or vandalized, Indigenous leaders have pleaded for the buildings – many more than a century old – to be spared, despite the anger.

“I can understand it. I don’t like the church. I don’t believe in the church,” chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band told the National Post, after the church in his community was destroyed. “Many residential school survivors hate the church with a passion – but I have never heard any of them ever suggest people turn to this … I talk to a lot of residential school survivors and, sure, there is a lot of hatred and bitterness and anger – but that still doesn’t mean you go and do arson.”

For Allison, a survivor of the Kamloops Indian residential school, the fire has only worsened the pain.

“I think of all our ancestors that helped to build St Anne’s, looking over us and watching all their hard work and the place they cherished burn to the ground,” she wrote. “A lot of us suffered, but this is not how we do things, and this is not our way. It makes me so sick, sad, and I can only hope I do not know you. I feel sorry for you, and I hope you’re satisfied.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trudeau denounces church burnings, vandalism in Canada

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday denounced the burning and vandalism of Catholic churches that has followed discovery of unmarked graves and former schools for Indigenous children. Several Catholic churches have recently been vandalized or damaged in fires following the discovery of more than 1,100 unmarked graves at the sites of three former residential schools run by the church in British Columbia and Saskatchewan that generations of Indigenous children had been forced to attend .

  • Canada PM Condemns Rash of Church Burnings, Vandalism

    Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau condemned vandalism of churches following the discoveries of graves at former schools for indigenous children.

  • Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani

    Iran may face a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads through the Middle East's worst-hit country, President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday. Iran, with a population of 83 million, has recorded 84,627 deaths from coronavirus, the highest toll in the Middle East.

  • LGBTQ youth of faith pray, bond at 'Beloved Arise' group

    Jessika Sessoms grew up in a conservative Black evangelical family, attended Christian schools and often heard that being gay was an abomination, until she understood that she was queer while studying to become a missionary. The 23-year-old from Florida came out publicly last year and has found healing and a sense of community after joining Beloved Arise, a Christian nonprofit dedicated to celebrating and empowering LGBTQ youth of faith. Maria Magdalena Gschwind, 20, from Germany, credits the U.S.-based group for inspiring her to study Protestant theology in college at a time when she had doubts about whether her sexuality would conflict with her faith.

  • White House looking to next pandemic challenge as July 4th signals a reopened nation

    From free beer to front-door vaccine delivery, the administration may be running out of incentives to encourage vaccinations.

  • You Can't Tell the Story of 1776 Without Talking About Race and Slavery

    Part of the reason why we haven’t fully realized this is because of John Adams. More than forty years after 1776, an 83-year-old John Adams wanted Americans to know just how astounding it was that America declared independence. Getting all thirteen colonies to reach this same, momentous decision, Adams remembered, was “certainly a very difficult enterprise” and “perhaps a singular example in the history of mankind.”

  • Second Opinion: What does it mean to be American? Ask an immigrant

    A fear and hatred of foreigners is deeply rooted in U.S. history. One way to challenge this xenophobia is to focus on real people and real stories.

  • 'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram

    KABUL (Reuters) -As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were left ruing the past and bracing for what comes next. Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11. With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country's districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.

  • Biden made key gains in 2020, but Republicans still have reason to cheer: Poll

    The coalition that fueled President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump was both predictable and surprising, revealing strengths and weaknesses for Democrats and Republicans, according to a Pew Research Center poll of thousands of verified 2020 voters.

  • What the Bible's approach to history can teach us about America's glory and shame

    Trumpeting the past? The Bible has conflicting narratives over the conquest of Canaan Wikimedia CommonsAt a time when Americans are seemingly as polarized as ever over the present, the country’s past also appears to be up for debate. The killing of George Floyd and the anti-racism protests it sparked and The New York Times’ 1619 Project, which placed slavery central to the American narrative, have reminded people of the oppressive, exploitative and painful parts of the making of the United State

  • Celebrate the Fourth of July by committing to fight racism in Idaho and America

    Fourth of July hasn’t always been a cause for celebration for many African Americans, writes Dennis Patterson in this guest opinion.

  • Does an Olympic gold medal mean much to PGA Tour players?

    Golfers who turned down their chance to play in the Tokyo Olympics are Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Martin Kaymer.

  • Britney Spears: Judge grants Bessemer Trust's request to withdraw from conservatorship

    Bessemer Trust has withdrawn as co-conservator over Britney Spears' estate, citing "changed circumstances."

  • Some quit, others retired: How COVID-19 has forever impacted US immunization managers

    The COVID-19 pandemic has taken an ugly toll on the nation's immunization managers in the midst of the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.

  • Betty Rene York Brown, retired educator and Boy Scout leader, dies at 83 years old

    “Her main purpose was being a leader in her Black son’s life,” Warennetta Wilson said of her mother who served as a Boy Scout leader.

  • How did Eddie Cox, a white man, become a top leader of Kansas City’s Black Mafia?

    Eddie Cox, accused in 17 murders, held an unusual place in Kansas City’s underworld: a white leader in the city’s so-called “Black Mafia.”

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Vatican's London real estate scandal

    The Vatican has set a July 27 trial date for 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal and papal contender, on charges related to the Holy See’s 350 million-euro investment in a luxury London real estate venture. The 487-page indictment request capped a two-year investigation that exposed how the Vatican had lost millions of euros — much of it donations from the faithful — in fees to brokers, bad investments and other questionable expenses. The Vatican’s Secretariat of State in 2013 decided to invest an initial 200 million euros in a fund operated by Italian businessman Raffaele Mincione, with half the money put into the London building, half in other investments.

  • The African American Hunter Behind Roosevelt’s ‘Teddy’s Bear’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/Library of CongressFew toys have made so big an impact as the Teddy Bear. Created by the Ideal Toy Company in 1903, the plush version quickly became a must-have item. But most people don’t know that its origins come from the Mississippi Delta or that an African American hunter played an important role.In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt arrived at a plantation in the forested region near the Mississippi River at the invitation of Mississip

  • For monarch butterflies, Florida’s ‘cesspool’ of infection may leave many too weak to migrate

    The mystery of monarchs in Florida. Are backyard butterfly gardens helping or hurting?

  • Editorial: Happy birthday to a fragile, divided America

    Our take on the first post-COVID-19 Independence Day