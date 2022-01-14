Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

Lisa Baertlein
·4 min read

By Lisa Baertlein

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks.

It isn't the hospital group's first foray into manufacturing. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020 choked shipments from Asia, producer of about 80% of the world's medical masks and protective gear, OSF and some other hospital groups started investing in U.S. production of key supplies including masks, gowns and critical pharmaceuticals.

The goal: Avoid a repeat of the early pandemic's life-threatening shortages of essential protective gear - an effort that has become vitally important as schools, employers, consumers and the federal government are snapping up high-quality N95s and other masks to shield against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Over the last eight months, OSF has turned out about a million surgical masks for staff and patients at its facilities, which serve nearly 3 million people in Illinois and Michigan, said Pinak Shah, OSF's chief supply chain officer.

The new equipment is due to arrive in February, and once approved by the Food and Drug Administration, will produce around 1 million N95s annually. OSF's two mask manufacturing projects will make it 100% self-reliant, Shah said.

OSF declined to disclose the machinery cost. It is expected to pay for itself in two years, versus 18 months for the surgical mask machine - a difference largely due to freight costs being nearly four times higher than usual, said Salvatore, Stile, president of logistics company Alba Wheels Up, who handled the N95 machinery shipment.

The investment is a hedge against uncertainties, said Shah.

"The manufacturing cost is a little higher than sourcing with a lower-cost competitor. However, it allows control of the market risk factor and spot shortage/back orders," he said.

Beyond that, participants say such projects help support and stabilize domestic manufacturing and downstream domestic supply chains, both of which are vulnerable to boom-and-bust demand cycles and the threat of China's flooding the U.S. with very low-cost, and at times low-quality, alternatives.

LESSONS LEARNED

Michael Alkire, chief executive of hospital group purchasing organization Premier, told Reuters he doubled down on efforts to strengthen U.S. suppliers after January 2020, when China diverted Premier-bound N95 shipments from Taiwan for its own use.

For more than 18 months, Premier and rival Vizient have bolstered U.S. manufacturers via strategic partnerships, expansion funding, minority-stake investments and joint ventures. While Premier declined to reveal the value of its investments, Vizient put the total at more than $12 million.

Prestige Ameritech is a beneficiary of such dealmaking. Premier and 15 of its hospital members took an undisclosed minority stake in the Texas-based company in May 2020. The hospitals also pledged to buy a portion of their surgical masks and N95s from Prestige for up to six years. Vizient separately committed to buying 9 million N95 masks over a 12-month period.

"That's what a company needs. It needs steady revenue," said Prestige Ameritech founder and CEO Dan Reese, who added that his and other vetted U.S. mask makers "prioritize and support healthcare providers."

Prestige now supplies 100% of surgical masks and up to 80% of N95s at Baptist Health South Florida, said George Godfrey, the Miami-based group's vice president of supply chain.

"It certainly reduces the risk profile of obtaining those goods during times when everyone is trying to source them," Godfrey said of the Premier deal.

Hospital executives said the projects build clout in an industry where no single operator has the power of a "big three" U.S. automaker or a leading retailer like Walmart or Amazon.com to wield significant sway over suppliers.

"We're not just customers, we have a seat at the table," said Bruce Radcliff, system vice president for supply chain at Advocate Aurora Health, a participant in several Premier production projects.

"The healthcare sector is trying to take control of its supply chain," said Luis Arguello, president of DemeTECH, a Florida-based manufacturer of medical masks, sutures, COVID tests and other supplies. DemeTECH is talking with "several" hospital groups seeking to invest, he said.

With ample production capacity at the ready, members of the American Mask Manufacturer's Association (AMMA) believe domestic hospital supplies will remain secure throughout the Omicron surge.

Texas mask producer Armbrust American said demand from consumers and school districts virtually cleared its 32,000-square-foot distribution center that just a few days ago was packed with unsold masks for adults and children.

"It's great because I'm not gonna have to go bankrupt," said AMMA president and company CEO Lloyd Armbrust, who is again ramping up production.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed sent $107.4 billion to Treasury in 2021

    In preliminary financial information, released on Friday, the central bank reported it earned $107.8 billion primarily on its asset holdings in 2021, up $19.3 billion from the year before. Of that total, it sent $107.4 billion to the Treasury. The Fed since March 2020 has been ballooning its holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities to help lower long term rates as it battled the economic impact of the pandemic.

  • Buttigieg makes recruiting truck drivers a priority amid shortage

    According to the American Trucking Associations, the U.S. needs another 80,000 truckers.

  • Vice president of Congo's parliament resigns over 'bullying, humiliation'

    The vice president of Democratic Republic of Congo's parliament Jean-Marc Kabund resigned on Friday over what he described as bullying, humiliation and torture. A leading figure behind Tshisekedi's rise to power, Kabund's decision to quit highlights emerging fault-lines in the country's leadership, and could spell uncertainty for the future of the ruling Sacred Union coalition ahead of the 2023 presidential election, political analysts said.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

    Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing a

  • Here's the Latest CDC Mask Guidance for COVID-19

    You've likely seen surgical masks flying off the shelves — here's why.

  • Iraqi cleric's push to sideline Iran-backed factions risks clash

    Iraq might for the first time in years get a government that excludes Iran-backed parties if a powerful populist cleric who dominated a recent election keeps his word, Iraqi politicians, government officials and independent analysts say. But moves by the Shi'ite Muslim cleric, Moqtada al-Sadr, to sideline rivals long backed by Tehran risks the ire of their heavily armed militia that make up some of the most powerful and most anti-American military forces in Iraq, they say. The surest sign of Sadr's new parliamentary power and his willingness to ignore groups loyal to Iran came on Sunday when his Sadrist Movement, together with a Sunni parliament alliance and Western-leaning Kurds, re-elected a parliamentary speaker opposed by the Iran-aligned camp with a solid majority.

  • When it comes to omicron, Floridians, we're on our own

    As the omicron variant spreads across Florida, it's clear that Floridians must rely on themselves to weather it.

  • Boris Johnson’s Office Grovels to Queen for Wine-Guzzling Party Hours Before She Sat Alone at Philip’s Funeral

    Victoria Jones/ReutersThe photo of Queen Elizabeth II sitting alone at her husband’s funeral last year because of pandemic rules broke hearts around the world. What we didn’t know until now is that, at the moment it was taken, the people who created those laws were hungover from a party that had raged into the early hours of that morning.The humiliation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government has been accused of breaking lockdown rules repeatedly to get drunk together, appeared complet

  • NC cancels incentives for two companies that missed hiring goals. ‘I can’t find folks.’

    Two businesses that promised hundreds of jobs in North Carolina canceled incentives agreements with the state this week.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • Fugitive Carlos Ghosn is now consulting with auto companies

    Former Nissan boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn predicts a major reordering of the power center in the auto industry, he told Axios in an exclusive interview. Why it matters: Ghosn was once one of the automotive industry's most powerful leaders — among the first major execs to invest in electric vehicles. His comments now come during a major inflection point in the sector's transition to EVs as companies battle for positioning.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insig

  • Glassdoor Releases Best Places to Work in 2022 — Did Your Employer Make the List?

    Glassdoor announced its 14th annual Best Places to Work Awards. See if your company made the list or where you should send your resume next.

  • Chrysler CEO's brand vision: More products, tech, care and quality

    Chrysler's two products, the Pacifica minivan and 300 sedan, will be replaced by new offerings that serve those same two segments but that are "a vast departure from what's in the market today."

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • Walgreens, CVS shut some stores as Omicron variant complicates staffing issues

    CVS said the store closures on one or both days of the weekend are temporary and in response to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant as well as a nationwide staffing shortage. "The adjusted operating hours in these stores are temporary," CVS said in an emailed statement. U.S. department stores and drugstore chains, including Walmart and Macy's Inc, have been forced to cut working hours or shut stores amid the spike in infections due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Walmart hit with proposed class action over female drivers' uniforms

    Walmart’s (WMT) female truck drivers must either go to work wearing company-provided men’s pants, or pay to buy and launder their own uniform-compliant garments, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in Alabama.

  • You've been a success on the job — here's how to avoid 'failing' retirement

    As we mostly all live much longer these days, the concept of retiring for some of us might not make sense at a certain time.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of [retirement] money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Terence Crawford suing Bob Arum for nearly $10M in lawsuit alleging 'revolting racial bias'

    Terence Crawford believes he missed out on major fights due to Bob Arum.