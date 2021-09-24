Burned, dismembered bodies found in dumpster fire near Fort Worth business, police say

Body parts from three people were discovered in a dumpster fire outside of a Fort Worth business, Fort Worth police said Friday.

The three bodies were found at about Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive.

Fort Worth police said the bodies were of an unknown child, a young woman or teen-aged girl and a man identified as David Lueras, 42.

Lueras had been known to frequent the Dallas area and he had ties to the Hurst, Euless and Bedford area.

The bodies were burned and heavily dismembered, Fort Worth police said. There are body parts unaccounted for.

Fort Worth police said the dismembered condition of the bodies is making identification difficult.

Anyone with information should call Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339.