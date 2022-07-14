Burned Twitter deal bankers see silver lining in Musk's startups

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anirban Sen
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

By Anirban Sen

(Reuters) - Wall Street's top investment banks that stand to lose lucrative fees from Elon Musk abandoning his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc hope the start-ups backed by the world's richest person will make up for the lost business.

Musk has been one of Wall Street's biggest patrons, doling out nearly $500 million in fees to investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley since 2000, mostly for work on Tesla Inc, according to an estimate by Refinitiv.

This estimate does not include Musk's privately held start-ups SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company. Bankers said these companies have paid tens of millions of dollars in investment banking fee revenue over the years for their capital raisings.

The bankers, who spoke about their business prospects with Musk on condition of not being identified, said they would pursue some of these opportunities, including roles in any initial public offerings these companies may pursue down the line.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GRAPHIC: Banks rake in big bucks from advising Musk https://graphics.reuters.com/TWITTER-MA/znvneabjypl/chart.png

For an interactive graphic, click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/3AMwve2

According to an earlier regulatory filing, Twitter's financial advisors Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase would receive fees amounting to a total of $133 million.

According to estimates from Refinitiv, Morgan Stanley and the other financial advisors stand to make over $55 million from advising Musk, while the banks providing acquisition financing would stand to receive anywhere between $150 million to $200 million.

This is not the first time bankers have been let down by Musk in an acquisition. He also reneged on his plan to take Tesla private for $72 billion in 2018 after publicly announcing that he had the "funding secured".

SpaceX was most recently valued at a whopping $125 billion, making it one of the world's most richly valued private companies. It is expected to go public at a significantly higher valuation, according to IPO bankers and lawyers.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To be sure, there is no guarantee that banks will lose out on the fees. This is because Twitter has sued Musk in a Delaware court to force him to complete the deal.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in New York; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Pacific islands leaders commit to regional unity in face of superpower rivalry

    Pacific island leaders have agreed to take a united approach as the United States and China vie for influence in the region, and to push developed nations for bolder action on climate change, which they say is the biggest threat they face. A communique to be released on the final day of the Pacific Islands Forum meeting in Suva will show the leaders agree to consult each other before entering into security arrangements, forum secretary general Henry Puna told reporters. The approach taken by China, which asked 10 out of 18 forum members to endorse a pre-prepared security and trade deal in May, without time to consult, was rejected by forum leaders this week, he said.

  • Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp review, 18: Facile Hollywood back-slappery

    2/5 It’s hard to imagine the level of intoxication and/or self-delusion that convinces someone that a record this weak would be a grand comeback statement

  • Retired teachers will have an easier path back to the classroom in Kansas

    As Kansas grapples with an expected severe teacher shortage, a new licensing option could help more retired educators return to the classroom.

  • Tesla's head of AI and Autopilot is leaving the company after 5 years

    Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's Autopilot Vision team lead, is exiting during a turbulent time for Tesla amid a federal probe and a recent round of layoffs.

  • Twitter sues Elon Musk for trying to abandon $44 billion deal

    Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday seeking to force the Tesla CEO To buy the social network for $44 billion.

  • State-backed hackers targeted US-based journalists in widespread spy campaigns: report

    State-sponsored hackers from China, North Korea, Iran and Turkey have been regularly spying on and impersonating journalists from various media outlets in an effort to infiltrate their networks and gain access to sensitive information, according to a report released on Thursday by cybersecurity firm Proofpoint. The report reveals that government-backed hackers used various tools to…

  • Schoolboy arrested after girl, 13, dropped head first on concrete and paralysed

    “Bubbly and funny” Neeka Atkinson was at Archbishop Sentamu Academy, in Hull, East Yorkshire, when the incident took place last Friday.

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • Bitcoin drops sharply on more grim inflation news

    The outlook for Bitcoin "remains negative,” Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst at StoneX’s retail division City Index, tells Fortune.

  • Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 10 Stock Recommendations

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s latest predictions and 10 stock recommendations. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Latest Predictions and 5 Stock Recommendations. Investors have been worried about rampant inflation and the macroeconomic effects of the efforts of the central bank […]

  • Next Year's Social Security Raise May Not Be as Big as You Expect. Here's Why

    For a long time, Social Security COLAs were notoriously stingy. It's fair to assume that 2023's Social Security COLA will exceed the 5.9% raise seniors received in 2022. See, those COLAs are calculated each year based on third-quarter inflation data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. But because we've only recently kicked off the third quarter, it's hard to get a handle on what inflation levels will look like for July, August, and September.

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • More Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapidly increasing number of disgruntled Chinese homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages for unfinished construction projects, exacerbating the country’s real estate woes and stoking fears that the crisis will spread to the wider financial system.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airpor

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • Why Wednesday Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

    On Wednesday morning, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June data from the closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a basket of daily goods and services. Investors use the CPI as one way to measure inflation, which has hit a 40-year high this year and forced the Federal Reserve to become increasingly hawkish in terms of monetary policy. While CPI data comes out every month, the reading on Wednesday will be watched more closely than normal, as are the current high levels of inflation.

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Launches Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is launching its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties set to go live. Seven of the 14 rental homes are hitting the platform today and the remaining properties are expected to become available later in the week. The rental property investment platform allows individual investors to purchase shares of the single-family properties with inve