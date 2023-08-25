Burning body found at Metro C Line station in Lynwood

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on fire at the Metro C Line's Long Beach Boulevard station under the 105 Freeway in Lynwood. (KTLA-TV Channel 5)

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on fire Friday morning near a Metro station in Lynwood, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 11500 block of Long Beach Boulevard near the C Line station about 6 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene; he has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating the “suspicious death,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officials said the cause of the fire is unclear.

Authorities did not provide more information.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 shows investigators working behind crime scene tape surrounding the entrance to the station under the 105 Freeway.

Rail service on the C Line between the Lakewood and Willowbrook/Rosa Parks stations was shut down and replaced by buses due to the law enforcment activity, according to Metro.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.