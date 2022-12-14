Burning body found in northwest Atlanta ruled homicide, medical examiner says

A body burning in a wooded area in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning was officially ruled a homicide by the Fulton County Medical Examiner.

On Tuesday morning, someone called the police about a body lying in a wood area near a neighborhood on Old Gordon Road and Collier Road Drive.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death in the case was a gunshot wound and that the manner of death was a homicide.

Police say the body was burning when they arrived.

There is no information regarding how the body ended up at that location.

Officials have not confirmed the age or gender of the victim.

Police have not identified any suspects in the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

