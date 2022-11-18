Burning car leads cops to dying woman with multiple stab wounds, Louisiana deputies say

A woman is dead after she was found with multiple stab wounds near a burning vehicle, Louisiana deputies say.

Jefferson Parish deputies said they were first notified of a stabbing at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they said they learned a man had stabbed a woman and the two had then got in a car and left.

After unsuccessful attempts at locating the car, deputies received another call at 2:20 p.m for a vehicle fire in a wooded area, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

While investigating the fire, deputies said they found an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds near the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies continued searching the areas surrounding the vehicle and found the suspect in the woods, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released information about the suspect or victim.

Jefferson Parish is about 30 miles south of New Orleans.

Body discovered in parked pickup prompts Ohio cops to investigate ‘suspicious death’

Boyfriend stabs another man after girlfriend said he tried to flirt, Oklahoma cops say

Man stabbed by roommate over loud music runs to 7-Eleven for help, NY cops say