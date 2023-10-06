Burning down the House of Representatives | Steve Bousquet

The self-destruction of Republicans in Congress is nearly complete.

Kevin McCarthy was so desperate to be speaker of the House that he committed political suicide. He cut a deal with the devil — Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

In a job synonymous with power (Sam Rayburn, “Tip” O’Neill, Newt Gingrich), McCarthy’s compromises made him the weakest speaker in history. He capitulated to Gaetz’s unreasonable demands, including a rule that allows any House member to make a motion to vacate the speaker’s office.

McCarthy’s crime was that he wisely cut a deal with Democrats to avert a federal government shutdown — an unpardonable sin to the Gaetz-led band of Trump renegades who took over the House.

By adopting the motion to vacate rule, Republicans handed Gaetz a political bomb, then were shocked — shocked! — when he followed through and actually detonated it, with the help of seven MAGA maniacs.

When you cut deals with far-right extremists, this is what happens.

Gaetz, 41, (who was born in Broward, at a time when his parents lived in South Florida) won this battle.

But he still has a troublesome House Ethics Committee investigation hanging over him with lurid accusations of sexual misconduct and misuse of funds.

The Pensacola-area congressman has denied wrongdoing, but in the political arena, the damage is done. It’s obvious that he’s the leading pariah in Washington.

House colleagues and Capitol insiders dismiss him as an anarchist, bully, gadfly, publicity hound, rank opportunist and, oh yes, a lecherous character, too.

As Marc Short, who was chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, told CNN this week, Gaetz’s claims of being a fiscal conservative are laughable, as he repeatedly voted for big spending measures despite claims to the contrary.

“To say he came here as a fiscal crusader, it’s more likely he came here for the teenage interns on Capitol Hill, to be honest,” Short told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

It is a depressing measure of the breathtaking decline in Congress’ credibility that Gaetz is a member of a Florida delegation that once included Claude Pepper, Dante Fascell, Carrie Meek, Paul Rogers, Sam Gibbons, C.W. (Bill) Young, E. Clay Shaw and many others who were seen as statesmen who put their districts, state and country above partisan politics.

The hypocrisy in Washington knows no bounds.

The same Republicans who handed Gaetz the motion to vacate fuse, including most GOP members of the Florida delegation, now want to expel him from the Republican caucus for doing exactly what he said he would do.

Expulsion from the caucus could include stripping Gaetz of all committee assignments, which would play right into his hands. But this D.C. crowd is just dumb enough to do it.

Gaetz would become an immediate martyr to the MAGA cultists who see him as a man of principle, refusing to cut any side deals with Democrats. Freed from the daily tedium of marking up bills, he would have a lot more free time on his hands — definitely not a good idea for this politician.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Parkland, is a friend of Gaetz’s, and they served together in the state Legislature. Gaetz also was on Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis’ transition team when Moskowitz was hired as state emergency management director.

Moskowitz emphasized in an interview that Gaetz should not be expelled from the House.

“Without any finding of any ethics committee or a crime, no member should be expelled from the House,” Moskowitz said. “If we weaponize expulsion from the House without a finding of the Ethics Committee or crime, we will see additional Republicans and eventually, Democrats, removed from the House of Representatives because of political positions. … Can you image if all of a sudden we started expelling members? The House of Representatives would never be able to function again.”

The motion to vacate became a motion to placate — and it was for one man, Gaetz. But his party’s leadership bears the blame for handing him the ultimate weapon, to remove a presiding officer on the flimsiest of pretenses.

The few should never decide for the many.

Steve Bousquet is Opinion Editor of the Sun Sentinel and a columnist in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale. Contact him at sbousquet@sunsentinel.com or (850) 567-2240 and follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @stevebousquet.