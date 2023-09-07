Burning Man 2023: See photos of the art, sculptures, installations in Nevada desert

That's no moon! Inflatables of the moon, Mars and Earth sit at Burning Man.

After thousands of people were stranded for days in foot-deep mud because of heavy rains at Burning Man, the annual event has come to an end.

About 73,000 people attended the event this year at Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, which featured a variety of different art forms, including sculptures and installations.

Burning Man started in 1986 when founders Larry Harvey and Jerry James burned a human-shaped sculpture at Baker Beach in San Francisco. During the 1990s, the event grew in popularity and was moved to the Black Rock Desert in Nevada where it has taken place ever since.

From a bear sculpture covered in old pennies to a giant, rolling bull that shot flames out of its horns, here are the best photos of the art that was display at Burning Man this year:

What is Burning Man?: What to know about its origin, name and what people do in Nevada

Burning Man 2023: See photos of thousands of people leaving festival in Black Rock Desert

The Man

Workers are dwarfed by the Burning Man structure in the Nevada desert.

Jennifer Landers takes a selfie with "The Man," the namesake whom the Burning Man event takes its name.

The Man stands alone in the Black Rock Desert.

Fireworks explode as part of the Man burn at Burning Man on Labor Day.

Fireworks explode as part of the Man burn at Burning Man on Labor Day.

The Man burns at Burning Man on Labor Day.

The Man burns at Burning Man on Labor Day.

Burning Man 2023: See photos of the burning of the Man at Nevada’s Black Rock Desert

The 'Temple of the Heart'

A Burning Man attendee rides past the event's "Temple of the Heart," a centerpiece of the week's celebrations and a place where attendees wrote messages on the wooden walls to be burned in a solemn ceremony.

The Burning Man 2023 temple known as Temple of the Heart takes shape at Black Rock City, as a rental truck passes by. Because Burning Man organizers encourage people to avoid referencing name brands and displaying commercial logos at the event, the truck's logo has been modified with tape.

Workers outside the Burning Man 2023 temple building, known this year as Temple of the Heart. The temple will be burned in a solemn ceremony.

People participate in a ceremony at the Burning Man "Temple of the Heart" in Black Rock City.

Burning Man's "Temple of the Heart" is outlined by the rising sun in the Black Rock Desert.

The nearly full moon rises over the Burning Man "Temple of the Heart."

The nearly full moon rises over the Burning Man "Temple of the Heart."

Dawn brought muddy realization to the Burning Man encampment following heavy rains.

The 'Elder Mother' tree art installation

The art installation "Elder Mother" lights up a crowd at Burning Man. The tree, based around stories of Hans Christian Anderson, can display multiple colors and patterns using thousands of individual lights attached to its branches.

The dawn illuminates the "Elder Mother' tree art installation at Burning Man.

The "Elder Mother" tree art installation shines into the growing darkness at Burning Man.

The BitCube

People sit atop the 30-foot-high "BitCube" art installation at Burning Man as they wait for sunset and the full moonrise.

People climb atop a piece of art at Burning Man.

People sit atop a piece of art at Burning Man.

A person is silhouetted against the full moon at Burning Man atop the BitCube art installation.

Burning Man art

A person takes a close-up photo of a bear sculpture covered in old pennies at Burning Man 2023.

A scale model of an art installation sits on a pedestal as workers, unseen, lift the full-scale sculpture into position at Burning Man.

The Chapel of Babel.

Kathryn Wingate and Sam Fisher of Charlottesville, Virginia, drink water in the shade of a piece of art Wingate built and painted, as her first exhibit at Burning Man.

People dance inside a metal heart as the sun rises at Burning Man.

People dance inside a metal heart as the sun rises at Burning Man.

People dance inside a metal heart as the sun rises at Burning Man.

Nui Dixon and Liv Carroll of Australia dance at sunrise at Burning Man.

The "Wings of Glory: sculpture, displayed previously at Burning Man 2019, sits in the desert at Burning Man 2023.

People stand atop the art installation Farmer the Rigger at Burning Man.

A mobile steer shoots flames from its horns at Burning Man as night falls.

A flaming deer at Burning Man.

Dancers in the desert at Burning Man,

A large camp at Burning Man erected a pyramid to serve as a camp structure and dance zone.

Dancers in the desert at Burning Man,

A Pac-Man inspired art car at Burning Man.

Dancers in the desert at Burning Man,

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY; Reno Gazette Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Burning Man 2023: See photos of the art in Nevada's Black Rock Desert