Burning Man Cars Are Ruining Car Washes On Their Way Back From Black Rock City

A vehicle is stuck in the mud on Sept. 2, 2023, after torrential rain during the annual Burning Man festival at the temporary settlement of Black Rock Desert, Nevada

Burning Man, the annual weeklong desert art party for rich people, transformed from its usual dustbowl to a mud-ridden hell after Black Rock City was battered by two months’ worth of rain in just 24 hours. Festival goers were asked to shelter in place and delay their exodus back to society until conditions improved — but now car wash owners are taking the brunt of Burning Man’s mucky mess.

As folks left the desert, many of them headed right to the car wash to hose down their sludge-caked vehicles — and, according to Reno, Nevada, website 2news, they’ve been seriously damaging car washes in the process.

2news notes that the adverse weather conditions didn’t impact everyone equally; some burners avoided driving home in the mud, which meant their vehicles only took on the standard dust they expect from the festival.

It’s also worth noting that some infectious disease specialists have been recommending that folks scrub off that mud as soon as possible; the bacteria in the soil can seep into cuts, blisters, sores, or other abrasions — basically, the kinds of minor injuries you’d pick up during a weeklong desert excursion — to make for some pretty nasty infections.

