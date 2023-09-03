Burning Man death, a lockdown and unrelenting mud overwhelm festival: Live updates

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nevada − Authorities on Sunday were investigating a death at the sprawling, mud-caked Burning Man festival while more than 70,000 attendees were told to shelter in place amid heavy rains that make driving out of the swampy desert venue impossible.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office said the death occurred "during this rain event" but offered no details, including the person's identity.

"As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information available at this time," the sheriff's office said.

It began raining Friday, turning the normally rock-hard desert floor into a muddy mess almost impossible to walk or drive on. Burning Man officials said only four-wheel-drive vehicles with adequate tires have proved able to navigate the streets.

On Saturday the gates were locked to vehicles − nobody in, nobody out − and attendees were told to conserve food, fuel and water. Vehicle traffic was halted, including servicing for the thousands of portable toilets. Organizers began rationing ice sales.

Sunday arrived to more mud, more stranded vehicles and more frustration for people who want to leave. Organizers said people are free to walk out of the event, but noted it would mean a 5-mile trudge across the mud to reach the nearest paved road. Organizers were deploying buses to nearby Gerlach that could shuttle people to Reno if they were able to trek off the playa on foot.

Festival-goers struggle to contact outside world

Organizers were deploying temporary cellphone towers as the attendees struggled to alter travel arrangements and connect with worried family members back home. Authorized emergency vehicles were moving about the festival "city," but organizers stressed that they were not releasing all vehicles.

"It will hamper Exodus if we have cars stuck on roads in our camping areas, or on the Gate Road out of the city," the statement said. "PLEASE don’t be that person. The roads will dry."

Organizers said it was still possible that gates would be opened late Monday "if weather conditions are in our favor."

No burning man at Burning Man this year

The event began Aug. 27 and was scheduled to end Monday. The main event, the burning of a massive Man effigy towering over the temporary city that was scheduled for Saturday night, was canceled.

"Burning Man is a community of people who are prepared to support one another," organizers said in a post on their website late Saturday. "We have come here knowing this is a place where we bring everything we need to survive. It is because of this that we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this."

What is Burning Man?

Burning Man resembles a festival, but the event can better be described as a countercultural arts event spanning about nine days. The fest takes its name from a giant, humanesque sculpture that is the centerpiece, changing in appearance year to year. Called The Man, the sculpture is ignited and burned to cap off the event.

Burning Man co-founder Larry Harvey laid out these 10 principles of Burning Man in 2004, among them inclusion of all who wish to take part, unconditional sharing and gift-giving, self-reliance and civic responsibility.

Most years, Burning Man is a surreal, dusty and quirky party in the desert of northwestern Nevada. The event is known for its eccentric displays of art and expression, including fantastical, arty vehicles; towering metallic sculptures; and whatever else its devotees can dream up. Burning Man is also well-known for its more hedonistic aspects, including sex, nudity and drug use.

