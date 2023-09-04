Police investigate death at rain-soaked Burning Man festival

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities confirmed Sunday night that officers are investigating a death that has occurred during the annual Burning Man music and culture festival in northern Nevada, which has been brought to a standstill by heavy rainfall that hit over the weekend.

Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen confirmed the death in a statement that did not provide other details aside from stating the victim's family has been notified.

"As this death is still under investigation, there is no further information at this time," he said.

Roads into and out of Burning Man remained closed late Sunday and most of the festival's operations have been halted amid continued heavy rainfall that has stranded tens of thousands of attendees.

Rains that began falling in Black Rock City, Nev., on Friday transformed the Burning Man playa, which typically is a hard desert surface, into a sea of mud, making travel for the 73,000 festivalgoers nearly impossible.

The precipitation continued Sunday and as National Weather Service in Reno placed portions of the area under a "marginal risk" of isolated severe thunderstorms, including heavy rains, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail to 1-inch diameter.

The Pershing County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Land Management closed the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event.

"Please avoid traveling to the area; you will be turned around. All event access is closed," the sheriff's office warned Saturday.

Due to recent rainfall, the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff's Office officials have closed the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event. Please avoid traveling to the area; you will be turned around. All event access is closed. pic.twitter.com/BY8Rv7eFLD— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) September 2, 2023

Event organizers advised festivalgoers to "shelter in place" and prohibited all vehicles from driving into the muddy playa -- a move that the Pershing County Sheriff Office said it supported.

In a update issued late Saturday, the organizers insisted "we are all well-prepared for a weather event like this" although the festival's signature event -- the burning of the "Man" effigy -- was rescheduled for 9 p.m. Monday due to rain and muddy conditions.

They said mobile cell trailers were being deployed to "strategic positions" and that Internet service would be available "sometime Saturday evening."

Organizers also indicated buses were being provided to take attendees who chose to walk off the playa to Reno, although they were advised to check recommendations on "when walking is viable or not."