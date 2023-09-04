Burning Man festivalgoers on the mood from the mud

More than 70,000 people have been waiting to leave the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert after heavy rain turned the ground into a swamp.

Although some people have been able to leave the site as conditions improve, others have found it impossible to drive away - with stranded vehicles spinning their wheels in the mud.

The event's finale - the burning of the man - has been postponed until Monday.

Some revellers need to get out while others are going with the flow. Here's what some of them had to say.

'It is about survival'

Martyna Sowa, a dancer, was supposed to perform at the festival but that's not happening now.

"That was the reason I came here," she told the BBC. "But that's okay."

Ms Sowa said the "very muddy" and "very slippery" conditions mean "it takes a very long time to go anywhere, including the toilet".

"We've been told it is more about survival at this point as some people were not as well prepared," she added.

A number of revellers only came to the festival for the weekend and did not pack enough food and water.

"Some people have been really struggling," Ms Sowa said. But luckily more seasoned festivalgoers or those who stayed for longer brought plenty of spare provisions.

"It is usually not a great environment anyway so we usually prepare extra in case of emergencies," she said. "It is great to see all the people helping each other and being in good spirits as well."

'The alkaline mud can burn your skin'

Actor and content creator Justin Schuman, who has been at the festival for 11 days, said that the situation at the Black Rock Desert brought out the best in people.

"What I have seen personally is resilience," he told CBS News, the BBC's US partner. "I've seen a huge amount of people coming together, I have seen strangers hugging strangers, I have seen people gifting things to others."

Mr Schuman and his friends have enough supplies to last them several days and have been sharing what they can with those in need.

But it is still not the nicest place to be.

He described the mud as "really, really wet and really, really slick", and warned: "It is also very alkaline so you do have to be careful for no prolonged exposure of your skin to the mud because apparently it can start to really gently burn your skin."

This is something called "Playa Foot" - or a chemical burn - according to Burning Man festival organisers. Revellers are advised to keep their feet covered and wash them regularly.

'We just got walking'

Ashley Smith, from London, said he and five friends had to leave the festival in order to get back to work. However, he said that the police were stopping people for leaving.

"But it is an open desert," he told the BBC. "So we just packed up all our things, put on some boots - some of us put on plastic bags around our boots - and just got walking.

He said it was "about six miles to the nearest road, and from there it was another 10 miles to the nearest town".

Chelsea Gold and her husband told the BBC they had decided to stay but said: "It's a bummer, we're sad. It is our second 'burn' and we're bummed."

"For me and my husband this is an escape from the hard things, and this is kind of hard, she said.

As to when they are going to be able to get out of there, she doesn't know.

"Everyone keeps saying 'your guess is as good as mine'," she said.