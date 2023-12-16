Burning pickup truck blocks westbound I-90 at milepost 66

KIRO 7 News Staff

Westbound I-90 is blocked at milepost 66 due to a pickup truck fire, according to Washington State Patrol.

Crews are working to clear the wreckage.

“One lane opened momentarily to clear backup then closed again for tow and clean up,” said a spokesperson.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

