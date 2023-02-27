Burning of Putin ‘rehearsed’ in Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya

The

The straw effigies were burned in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhya. In Kyiv, the event was part of winter farewell celebrations in the Spivoche Pole landscape park in the Pechersk district of the capital.

In Dnipro, the effigy of Russian dictator was surrounded with black trash bags, symbolizing the remains of Russian troops.

Meanwhile, Zaporizhzhya residents had an opportunity to unleash their emotions on Putin’s effigy with a stick, before it was set on fire.

