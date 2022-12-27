Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2022

And now I would like to hand the conference over to your main speaker today, Yusheng, CEO. Please go ahead.

Yusheng Han: Thank you. Welcome to Burning Rock's 2022 Q3 conference call. I'm Yusheng Han, the CEO and Founder of Burning Rock. And our team today has Shannon Chuai, Leo, and Joe. So Q3 was a strong rebound from Q2 for Burning Rock mainly because of the reopening of Shanghai and though we have seen some signals of softer regulation of COVID, we don't think that the economy can fully recover in Q4. And therefore the first thing I want to say that we will adjust the guideline this year to 5% growth despite of the Q3 rebound. Then let's turn to Page 3 about the highlight of our recent progress. So we listed in London Stock Exchange recently in order to have a better position in capital market. And in terms of our performance, we recorded 22% year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 and it is a strong rebound of 36% Q-on-Q this side.

Every therapy selection, the in hospital model volume is back to growth in Q3 with 24% year-on-year growth in a situation that we successfully lowered the selling expense of 15% in Q3 versus Q2. And it's a good chance to profitability of onco deal , which is a relatively mature business. But since we launched the MRD product in March this year, the growth trend is great and volume more than doubled in Q3 versus Q2 to 7 test, sorry, to 700 test. The revenue of our biopharma grew triple digit year-on-year to RMB 15 million and backlog continues to build with newly contracted product value increase of 38% year-on-year to RMB 198 million during the nine months of 2022. And OverC is the name of our multi cancer early detection product. We launched that this year and the volume of OverC in Q3 was 264 tests.

Though it was not a big number, we are still very exciting because we gradually finding the way to convince doctors and consumers in Class 3A hospitals. So let me illustrate some background information. And Chinese people are used to do health checkup annually and 80% of the high end health checkup population concentrated in Class 3A hospital in China. And it is challenging and time consuming to sign contracts with those hospitals. And after signing the contract it usually takes three months to educate the doctors about how to prescribe the test to the consumers because it is a new type of product. Because finding the way to sell OverC is very meaningful for us. And I want to emphasize here that the operating efficiency will be our number one focus going on forward for both commercial and pipeline assets.

So we expect the cash outflow to drop significantly next year compared to that in 2022. Now let's turn to Page 4 and this page shows what we do, and many friends might be very familiar with it. Just want to remind our investors that Burning Rock started therapy selection business in 2014 and has grown to the market leader in this segment. In the past eight years, we have expanded our technology and business to early detection, MRD and pharma collaborations. Let's turn to Page 5 and this page shows the business object of Burning Rock and we are -- we have been talking about that several times and by comparing with the recent progress I talked in Page 3, we can easily see that we are heading in the right direction in all the key objectives such as by the severity selection, cost effective saving, MRD pipeline developing and commercialization, biopharma business development, and also the clinical development and commercialization of multi cancer early detection.

And then I will turn to the pipeline development to Shannon. And before I hand over to Shannon, I would like to go through a management change that we announced recently. Shannon, our Chief Operating Officer is going to take up a new role of Chief Science Officer, relinquishing her COO role starting November. And Shannon has been with us since 2014 and as a member of our Board since 2016. She has played two important roles; one, is the product side, including managing our therapy selection product, MRD and early detection, leading scientific collaboration with medical care , developing communication strategy with regulatory bodies, and driving the expansion of our product pipeline. And the other role she has played is on the operation side, managing cross department collaborations and giving the amount of complexity that has taken place in our business scope, especially the expansion on new product, we believe that her time is best focused on the product development and regulatory side.

And on the operating side, we believe that we have a strong team of leaders in place leading the respective business unit and this unit will report to me directly. We believe that the team of Union leaders we have in place is the right one to execute on this objective. And there's no change at our Board and Shannon will continue to serve as both Director. Yeah, Shannon.

Dr. Shaokun Chuai: Okay, yes, thank you. So first, I'd like to emphasize that I'm proud to see the growth of our talent base and the team of leaders that we have in place already. I think that they are more than capable so it allowed me to free up my time on managing internal processes and to focus more on providing scientific insights in new product development. So next, I'd like to talk about the PROMISE study for our cancer early detection program, which we have recently completed and presented at the ESMO Conference in September. So first let's go directly to Page 17 for a recap on what PROMISE study is. So PROMISE study is our proof of concept study which is a crucial step in the 9-cancer test development. It's a pretty rigorously designed prospective multicenter age matched case control study which included 2035 participants.

More interestingly, we designed PROMISE as a multi omics study where cfDNA isolation, cfDNA mutation and multiple protein markers in serum were tested in parallel and an integrated model was developed to assess whether and how much do these three types of biomarkers complement each other on improving sensitivity when overall specificity was held at a very high level. So let's move on to Page 18 for the main findings of PROMISE. In the validation set, we have demonstrated an overall sensitivity of 83.7% and specificity of 98.3%. The sensitivity and the confidence intervals in each cancer type is shown below in the plots. So we noted that this 9-cancer test not only covered three more cancer types which are stomach, head and neck, and biliary tract, but it also showed improved sensitivity on some previously covered cancer types, such as colorectal cancer, while holding similarly high specificity as the 6-cancer test as reported in the THUNDER study.

So this gives us a lot of confidence moving forward to the much larger scale, PREDICT study for a model log for the 9-cancer test. Furthermore, the 9-cancer test demonstrated a 90.9% accuracy for the top two organs for tissue origin prediction in this PROMISE study. This is also in par as what was shown for the 6-cancer test in THUNDER, which shows a great PROMISE for extending our algorithm to even more cancer types in the future. So when comparing the 3-omics data dimensions, methylation actually contributed more than 90% of the total sensitivity. This is also in line actually with our hypothesis and expectations. So overall we think PROMISE study was a very successful proof of concept, and more details could be found in our ESMO poster if you're interested in learning more.

In addition, for our 6-cancer test, we are right now actively recruiting for the PREVENT study, which is the prospective intent to use population studies for clinical utility establishment. So we are expecting interim data readout from PREVENT study in the second-half of 2023. On the other hand, the accrual of PREDICT, PRESCIENT and our other MRD studies are all moving along as planned. We don't have any particular new information to release for these studies in this quarter. So I'll stop here and pass on to Leo to walk you through our financials.

Leo Li: Thank you, Shannon. And first, let's recap before going to numbers, recap just on COVID in the third quarter, given the sensitivity of our business volumes on COVID disruptions in China. We had a lockdown during the third quarter of a major city, Chengdu for about two weeks at the end of August. Some outbreaks in West, Northwest China and temporary restrictions in a few cities in Northern China. Overall, apart from Chengdu, other large cities that were important markets for us did not experience prolonged disruptions. So with that backdrop, we had a good window to execute on our growth during the third quarter and we achieved good results. First, volumes as shown on Page 22, volume growth returned in the third quarter and a strong bounce back from the second quarter.

In hospital channel had another good quarter, growing 24% year-over-year or 36% quarter-over-quarter. For Central lab MRD drove the volume growth in the Central lab channel. Then going into our financials on Page 23, our revenues grew 19% year-over-year in the third quarter, which we believe is strong and above average given the challenges on the ground. For reference, our listed peer in the PCR space showed a drop of 16% year-over-year in the third quarter. Our anecdotal color in the NGS space also suggested a tough quarter that our peers went through in Q3. Again, we think the in hospital strategy is our key in delivering above industry growth in the third quarter and also that's supported by new products, chiefly MRD. Our pharma revenues showed strong growth year-over-year.

There was some volatility quarter-to-quarter as these projects can be lumpy and dependent on our pharma clients clinical study progress. This year, pharma revenues have been an important contributor to our top line growth, having grown our pharma backlog multiple times during the year of 2021. This is built on the back of our strong product suite and our experience in companion diagnostics or CDX development within MPA. And importantly, the pharma segment is very efficient in terms of sales productivity per head and therefore a positive contributor to our operating margin. Then moving to operating expenses, in addition to strong top line growth, we also demonstrated improvement in operating efficiency in the third quarter. First on the selling expenses, which dropped 15% quarter-over-quarter compared to the second quarter as our sales reorganization showed initial progress.

We are going through a disciplined salesforce productivity optimization effort and we expect our selling expenses to continue to trend down going forward. Next, looking at our general and admin expenses and excluding non-cash share based compensation and depreciation and amortization, our G&A expenses also started to drop down 9% quarter-over-quarter. That's chiefly by drop in staff costs. The drop was also contributed to a lesser extent by tighter cost controls on other spend in G&A. Then R&D expenses was up 14% quarter-over-quarter as our early detection clinical programs progressed on track in the third quarter out of COVID disruptions in the second quarter. R&D dropped by single digit percentage points versus the second quarter as we cut back our noncore R&D projects.

Going forward, we expect continued efficiency gains and therefore improvements on cash flows. Qualitatively, we expect our cash flows to drop significantly, I mean our cash outflows to drop significantly in the year 2023 compared to this year. We will come back with more specifics at the time of our 4Q results as we go through the process of finalizing our budget numbers for next year. And we are sitting on a cash balance of RMB 1 billion at the end of September or U.S. $143 million and given up projective burn, we think we have sufficient cash balance to fund ourselves for the next three years. Now turning to our revised guidance for 2022, the revision is mostly driven by the latest COVID wave and the disruptions that we're seeing on the ground since the start of October.

And it started with the national holiday periods, but it never went away during the month of October and numbers were rising and stayed above 10,000 over the past number of days and are still trending upwards. For the large cities that are important to us Guangzhou is where -- that's one of our large markets and that's where our lab is located. Guangzhou has seen case numbers persisting at a relatively high level and still rising. So that's having disruptions for us. In addition to Guangzhou, Beijing is seeing rapid rise of cases. Chongqing is seeing a lot of cases, so we do see a case number rise across many cities in China. We do note China's adjusted COVID response that was announced on 11th of November. The adjustment calls for a more targeted, less blanket lockdown approach than before, which we think is a great start towards an eventual reopening.

However, for the near term, we think the absolute number is likely to persist. The absolute case number is likely to persist at a high level and probably longer than it did back in the second quarter. And whereas a higher risk of high case counts bringing disruptions to patient flows and our business volumes. So to be cautious and conservative, we project a year-over-year drop in the fourth quarter which will bring our full year guidance to an increase of about 5%. That's our revised guidance, a growth of 5% for the year 2022 compared to the year of 2021 and that is down from the 17% year-over-year growth we have achieved so far in the first nine months of this year. We are hopeful that China will transition carefully towards reopening and in future courses the absolute case number will bring less disruptions.

But for now, I think we need to observe for at least one more quarter as China has just started the COVID policy adjustments on the 11th of November. So this concludes our prepared remarks and we like to open for questions please.

