Burning space rocket debris lights up Iberian skies

·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) -Remnants of a Chinese space rocket reentering the atmosphere left long shiny trails in the night sky over Spain after midnight on Tuesday, leaving many onlookers amazed and puzzled.

"I think it was the most spectacular thing I've ever seen in the sky," said Miguel J. Cruz, who shot a video, obtained by Reuters, of several bright objects crossing the sky over the southern province of Granada and multiplying as they burned up.

Cruz had seen a notice about the falling debris from an upper stage of the Chinese rocket CZ-2F and specifically went hunting for images from a balcony.

"I didn't have high hopes but tonight I was lucky," he said.

Similar videos from other places posted on Twitter initially provoked a torrent of guesses from users - including meteors, alien spaceships and falling satellites - but ultimately the rocket explanation convinced those in doubt.

Launched on June 5, the rocket delivered three crew members to the Chinese space station.

One Twitter user described how "cars stopped on the highway" so people could stare at the events in the sky.

The spectacle could also be observed in Portugal.

(Reporting by Silvio Castellanos and Andrei Khalip, editing by Inti Landauro, Alexandra Hudson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Powell facing rising criticism for inflation missteps

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell won praise for his deft leadership during the maelstrom of the pandemic recession. As threats to the U.S. economy have mounted, though, Powell has increasingly struck Fed watchers as much less sure-footed. Inflation has proved higher and far more persistent than he or the Fed's staff economists had foreseen.

  • NASA is starting to shut down the Voyager probes, which launched in 1977 and made it deeper into space than anything since

    The Voyager probes massively exceeded the scope of their mission, but are running low on power after 45 years in space.

  • NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal

    NASA fueled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak. This was NASA’s fourth crack at the all-important dress rehearsal, the last major milestone before the moon rocket’s long-awaited launch debut.

  • A comet got really close to the Sun and completely freaked out

    The comet 323P/SOHO was discovered in 1999, and has a fire-and-ice orbit: On its profoundly elliptical 4-year orbit around the Sun, it goes out nearly to the orbit of Jupiter, but then falls back down to just a hair over 5 million kilometers from the Sun’s broiling surface. If you were standing on the comet at that point you’d have to hold up both hands to block the Sun, and it would feel like staring down a blast furnace. Needless to say, that’ll take something out of you. In the comet’s case,

  • NASA executes critical countdown test for the Artemis I moon mission

    NASA’s fourth attempt at a wet dress rehearsal for the Artemis I moon mission successfully reached the “terminal count” phase for the first time on Monday.

  • South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket

    South Korea conducted its first successful satellite launch using a domestically developed rocket on Tuesday, officials said, boosting its growing aerospace ambitions and demonstrating it has key technologies needed to launch spy satellites and build larger missiles amid tensions with rival North Korea. The three-stage Nuri rocket placed a functioning “performance verification” satellite at a target altitude of 700 kilometers (435 miles) after its 4 p.m. liftoff from South Korea’s space launch center on a southern island, the Science Ministry said. It is carrying four smaller satellites that will be released in coming days for Earth observation and other missions, ministry officials said.

  • Millions of years ago, the megalodon ruled the oceans – why did it disappear?

    Roaming the ancient seas eons ago, the megalodon shark eviscerated its prey with jaws that were 10 feet wide. Warpaintcobra/iStock via Getty Images Plus Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. When did the megalodon shark go extinct, and why? – Landon, age 10 Imagine traveling back in time and observing the oceans of 5 million years ago. As you stand on an ancient shoreline, you see se

  • Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish

    The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States. The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost 4 meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project. The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

  • The world’s oldest known belly button was on an early-Cretaceous dinosaur

    If we lived in a world where happy tourists could travel to a remote island resort and see living dinosaurs — or run for their lives from them like in Jurassic World Dominion (in theaters now!) — so many of our questions about how they lived and what they were like would be answered. Alas, we are dependent on what information we can gather from fossil remains, preserved in rock from tens of millions of years ago. Despite dinosaurs being one of the first obsessions of nearly every kid, there’s st

  • Scientists probe link between 'snow blood' and climate change

    Around his feet, patches of red snow can be seen gleaming in the sunlight. "There's a double reason" for studying the algae, Marechal explained. Some scientists, including Alberto Amato, genetic engineering researcher at CEA Centre de Grenoble, say the volumes of algae appear to be growing due to climate change, with higher carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere favouring blooms.

  • South Korea successfully launches Nuri space rocket

    STORY: South Korea has launched its first domestically produced space rocket, Nuri.Lifting off from the Naro Space Center on the southern coast of South Korea on Tuesday (June 21), Nuri placed a 1.3-ton dummy satellite and four small cube satellites into orbit.The successful launch is a major step forward for the country’s efforts to jumpstart its space program.And, helps pave the way for South Korea’s ambitious goals for 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes.The country also plans to launch a range of military satellites, but officials deny the new space rocket has any use as a weapon.Nuri uses only Korean rocket technologies, and is the country's first domestically built space launch vehicle. In its first test in October, the rocket completed its flight sequences, but the launch ultimately failed.The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)&nbsp;says it has plans for at least four more test launches by 2027. South Korea is also working with the United States on a lunar orbiter, and hopes to land a probe on the moon by 2030. President Yoon Suk-yeol, vowed to keep an election pledge to create a new agency to take charge of space affairs, according to a statement by his office.Space launches have been a sensitive issue on the Korean peninsula, where North Korea faces sanctions over its nuclear-armed ballistic missile program.In recent years, South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to scrap bilateral limits on Seoul's missile and rocket development, clearing the way for new civilian and military launches.

  • Fourth critical 'wet dress rehearsal' of NASA's massive moon rocket cut short

    A leak on a hydrogen relief valve prevented NASA from completing test countdown of its massive SLS rocket designed to return humans to the moon.

  • From Apollo to Artemis, Kennedy Space Center celebrates 60 years of history and looks again toward the moon

    Kennedy Space Center officials hope 60th anniversary will see launch of powerful new moon rocket.

  • South Korean space rocket prepped for lift off

    STORY: A day earlier, the rocket was erected on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung. The test had been scheduled for last week, but was scrubbed in the final hours before launch when a problem was detected with an oxidizer tank sensor. Officials will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to proceed with the new test.The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to eventually put 1.5-ton payloads into orbit 600 to 800km above the earth, is a cornerstone of the country’s plans to jumpstart its space programme and achieve ambitious goals in 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes.It has solely Korean rocket technologies, and is the country's first domestically built space launch vehicle. South Korea’s last such booster, launched in 2013 after multiple delays and several failed tests, was jointly developed with Russia.

  • GM and Lockheed Martin's Lunar Mobility Vehicle Aims for the Moon

    General Motors and Lockheed Martin are working on a commercial lunar rover, and we had the chance to 'drive' it in a virtual environment.

  • How Satellites Protect Historical Sites From Looters and War

    DigitalGlobe via Getty Images/GettyIn August 2012, a group of Italian archaeologists discovered six rock reliefs chiseled into the walls of an ancient Assyrian canal near the town of Faida in northern Iraq. Three other reliefs had been discovered by a British archaeologist 40 years earlier, but fighting between Kurds and the Iraqi government had made excavation impossible. Armed conflict prevented work at the site for a second time as ISIS advanced into nearby Mosul in 2014 and the front line la

  • South Korea launches satellite into orbit

    South Korea says it has conducted its first successful satellite launch using a domestically developed rocket. The launch made South Korea the world’s 10th nation to place a satellite into space with its own technology. (June 21)

  • Max Q: Space 'Xed

    Hello and welcome back to Max Q. This issue is very, very, very SpaceX heavy. Depending on how you feel about the company, you'll either love or hate it! SpaceX employees posted an open letter to the company’s internal communication system asking leadership at the company to implement a number of measures, with the stated aim of ensuring that SpaceX’s actual “systems and culture” live up “to its stated values,” The Verge’s Loren Grush reports.

  • SpaceX launches three Falcon 9 rockets in 36 hours

    SpaceX launched three Falcon 9 rockets in just over&nbsp;36 hours&nbsp;from California and Florida, setting a new U.S. commercial space launch record. (June 20)

  • SpaceX Competitor Rocket Lab Jumps on New Rating. But the Stock Isn’t a Buy Now.

    Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers launches coverage of Rocket Lab. He sees a lot of potential, but he just doesn't like the stock right now.