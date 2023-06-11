Burning truck causes section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to collapse

A vehicle fire shut down I-95 southbound in Philadelphia after a portion of the road collapsed Sunday morning, state officials said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the vehicle fire closed all lanes between Exit 25 and Exit 32, which includes Allegheny Avenue, Castor Avenue, Academy road and Linden Avenue.

The state DOT first reported the fire around 6:40 a.m. local time.

“All lanes of I-95 closed in both directions between Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to fire/road collapse. Other streets closed for the response,” the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter. “Plan and seek alternative travel routes.”

How did the section of I-95 in Philadelphia collapse?

Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Derek Bowmer told NBC Philadelphia that the runoff from a burning truck caused explosions underground.

BREAKING— Reports of “manhole” explosions as fire has reignited beneath the rubble of the collapsed northbound lanes of I-95 at Cottman Ave in Phila..

“I saw a manhole cover flipping through the sky like a coin,” — @MWrightReports @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/jMTD4H6f6y — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 11, 2023

"We will be here for a while," Bowmer told the station. "We have fire coming out of those manholes."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Burning truck causes part of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to collapse