Burning vehicle blocking lanes on I-20 during morning commute, SC officials say

A burning vehicle on a major highway caused a traffic jam for drivers making the Monday morning commute in Richland County.

Two eastbound lanes on Interstate 20 were blocked by the burning vehicle, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The lanes were blocked at Exit 80 on I-20, which is the junction with Clemson Road in Columbia.

The crash was reported at about 8:05 a.m., according to SCDOT.

Information about what caused the fire was not available.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety did not say if anyone was injured.

Traffic cameras showed cars were backed up near the burning vehicle.

Information about when the scene would be cleared and the lanes would be reopened was not available. Drivers are asked to be patient and use caution.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.