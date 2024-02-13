Burns announces reelection bid for state House

Feb. 13—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, one of the most senior members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, formally announced on Monday that he is seeking a ninth term this year.

Burns has represented the 72nd Legislative District since 2009.

The district, located in southwest Cambria County, now includes all of Johnstown following the 2022 redistricting.

"Growing up in Cambria County, my parents were small business owners who taught me the values of hard work and the importance of faith," Burns said in a released statement. "I instill my parent's teachings in my district office where we've helped local residents resolve over 100,000 issues. My staff and I are dedicated to working hard to serve the people of this district, because I've never forgotten where I came from, how I was raised or who I represent.

"Over the years, we've seen real progress in the district and I recognize state government's need to focus on growing the middle class by limiting bureaucracy and creating an environment for businesses to generate jobs."

Burns did not respond to a request for an interview.

But Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nina Licastro said, "I think it's a great thing that he's running for reelection. I think Frank has been dedicated to the people of this area, even though his district has changed greatly with this past redistricting. I think he's been out there fighting. ... and he has been an independent-minded Democrat. He fights hard for labor. He fights hard for what he believes in and his constituents believe in."

Burns, chairman of the House's Professional Licensure Committee, describes himself as a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, fiscally conservative Democrat.

"As an independent-minded Democrat, I have always stood up to anyone, including leaders of my own party and several governors, to ensure the people of the district are being heard," Burns said. "I pride myself on putting the people of the district before politics. I'm willing to work with anyone — Republicans or Democrats, Independents or people not even registered to vote — just as long as they want to get things done in an open and transparent manner."

Burns said he has played roles in helping acquire more than $300 million for numerous organizations within the district.

"Many of these projects created much-needed jobs," Burns said. "By working together with local municipalities, we've been able to secure funding that has a positive impact on our communities."

He has been at odds with some other local elected officials and political powerbrokers in recent years.

In 2022, it was revealed that Vision Together 2025 was developing a plan to bring Afghanistan war refugees into the Johnstown region, which the politically active nonprofit organization did not publicly reveal and actually denied in an op-ed published in The Tribune-Democrat. Also, late last year, Johnstown received the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's first-ever Secretary's Award for Municipal Excellence, an honor Burns publicly stated he felt was premature given the numerous economic challenges still facing the city.

He has also expressed concerns about the number of people from outside the region residing in Johnstown Housing Authority public housing units and Section 8 rentals, while approximately one-third of city citizens live in poverty.

"As your voice, I fought hard to expose and hold accountable those who act in their best interest — not yours," Burns said. "And I remain committed to stopping those who want to make our area a dumping ground for their bad ideas and terrible policies."