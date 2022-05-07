Burns: Important legislation to help Georgia’s workforce

State Rep. Jon Burns

Jon Burns represents District 159 in the Georgia General Assembly, where he serves as the House Majority Leader.

As Governor Kemp continues to review the legislation that the General Assembly passed this session, several important bills were signed into law that will help all of us in District 159 that I wanted to tell you more about.

Income tax reform

This session, one of our biggest accomplishments was the negotiation and passage of Georgia’s largest income tax cut in history.

House Bill 1437 recognizes that by exercising good conservative fiscal policy, state government will return over a billion dollars to our taxpaying citizens, by returning these savings and spending reductions in state government to you, the taxpayer.

Strengthening Georgia’s workforce

A thriving Georgia economy has to benefit all Georgians.

That’s why I was proud to see the Governor sign several bills that ensure Georgia workers can take advantage of new economic opportunities.

House Bill 1331 streamlines employment services to eliminate duplication and assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career. Sometimes economic advancement results in impacts to existing industries; legislation like this ensures that workers in affected industries are able to develop skills they can put to work with Georgia’s new employers.

Senate Bill 379 will enable the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand an employee apprenticeship program. Georgia’s technical colleges do great work in providing training that allows Georgians to contribute on day one. But no matter what the job opportunity, on-the-job training is always going to be important - that’s why I was glad to support this legislation to create a partnership between Georgia employers able to provide that training and our technical colleges.

House Bill 1435 will provide need-based financial aid to higher education students who see a gap in the aid available and the cost they face in completing their degrees. Higher education has been a lifeline to many Georgians seeking new opportunities; this legislation ensures that Georgians close to completing their coursework don’t suffer setbacks that put that achievement out of reach.

Senate Bill 397 creates opportunities for Georgians that may not have completed high school.

As the husband of a career educator, I know that the best way to achieve success for young Georgians is to complete high school. However, I also know that for many reasons some Georgians leave high school before graduation.

These Georgians should not be punished for their lifetimes for making that decision, which is why I supported SB 397 which defines the process for Georgians to receive a state-approved high school equivalency diploma that can put them on a path to success through the Technical College System of Georgia.

Conclusion

I believe that Georgia is the best state in which to live, work and raise a family. This legislation will keep Georgia’s economy thriving, keeping Georgia competitive for jobs and opportunities in our region and our country.

As the Governor continues to review legislation, I will provide additional updates on his decisions; remember you can always reach out to me at (404-656-5052), email, or engage on Facebook. If you would like to receive email updates, please visit my website to sign up for my newsletter or email me.

